"Rajeev Ram just chilling at home making Mardy Fish regret it, as he should" - Tennis fans react to American doubles great's cryptic dig over Davis Cup exclusion following USA's defeat

Rajeev Ram took a supposed dig at USA's Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish after the team's defeat in the 2022 Davis Cup quarterfinals. Ram, who recently won the ATP Finals doubles title and is the top-ranked American doubles player, was left out of the USA squad for the world team event by non-playing captain Fish.

Ram is currently at No. 3 in the ATP doubles rankings and is a former Olympic silver medallist in doubles. The 38-year-old won four doubles titles in the 2022 season, including the US Open.

The USA lost to Italy in Thursday's quarterfinals following Jack Sock and Tommy Paul's defeat in the deciding doubles rubber. Incidentally, the loss came on Thanksgiving Day in the US, following which Ram went on social media to take what seemed like a cryptic dig at Fish over his controversial non-selection. Reacting to the same, many tennis fans sympathized with Ram and shared their thoughts on his cheeky Twitter post.

"How’s everyone’s Thanksgiving going?" Rajeev Ram wrote on Twitter.

"The US lost their Davis Cup doubles match, Rajeev Ram just chilling at home making Mardy Fish regret it, as he should," a fan wrote, reacting to Ram's post.

"People baffle me. Thanksgiving without turkey… and the U.S Davis cup team without the #1 doubles player in the world. WTF. Happy thanksgiving anyway," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Rajeev Ram's tweet following USA's Davis Cup defeat:

"Very disappointed; I felt like I had earned the spot" - Rajeev Ram on Davis Cup exclusion

Rajeev Ram at the Nitto ATP Finals - Day Seven.

After his title victory in last week's 2022 ATP Finals, Rajeev Ram reacted to his non-selection in the Davis Cup squad, expressing his sheer disappointment and surprise at not being picked.

In a season that has seen him win the Monte Carlo and Cincinnati Masters along with the ATP Finals and US Open, and finish the year as the doubles World No. 3, Ram suggested that he felt he had done enough to make the USA squad for the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

"Very disappointed. I put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there," Ram said in a press conference at the ATP Finals. "I felt like I had earned the spot, if you will. So I was quite surprised when I wasn't picked, and even more surprised to be honest that they only went with four players instead of five. That was the choice. But, yeah, I was hoping to be on the team for sure."

Meanwhile, Fish also recently weighed in on the issue, suggesting that he picked his team keeping player combinations for doubles in mind and not based on rankings.

"Obviously he [Ram] is one of the best players in the world. But matching, putting a team together isn't as simple as just taking a player that's ranked high and put him with another player and just hope that they do well," Fish expressed in another press conference.

