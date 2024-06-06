"Ranch dressing here I come": Taylor Fritz's "proud" girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows her support after French Open exit; shares delight about moving on

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shared her delight about moving on from the French Open, where her boyfriend reached the fourth round. Fritz's run at this year's clay-court Major came to an end in the fourth round against two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud following a 6-7(6), 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 loss.

Riddle and Fritz began dating in 2020, and since then, they have been almost inseparable. The fashion, lifestyle, and travel influencer has become a fixture in Fritz's box at most of the tournaments that he plays in. While Fritz himself focuses solely on tennis, Riddle vlogs about her own experiences on tour as she visits famous landmarks, eats out at popular cafes and restaurants, and goes shopping.

Recently, Riddle had traveled with Fritz to the French Open. The World No. 12 battled past Federico Coria, Dusan Lajovic, and Thanasi Kokkinakis to set up a fourth-round clash against Ruud at Roland Garros. Fritz narrowly lost the first set to the Norwegian, but roared back into the match by winning the second set. In third set, the American produced a Roger Federer-esque moment as well.

However, Ruud went on to clinch both the third and fourth sets, pulling the curtain down on the American's 2023 claycourt season. Later, Riddle took to Instagram and via a number of Stories, expressed that she was looking forward to new experiences after a memorable time in Paris.

One of the posts featured a 1992 homage to French pop icon Serge Gainsbourg by famed boys choir Les Petits Chanteurs d'Asnières (The Little Singers of Asnieres and the Poppys). Riddle captioned it:

"And that's a wrap on clay season"

In another post, Riddle showed that her and Fritz's bags were all packed as they were about to leave Paris. This post came with the caption:

"Ranch dressing here I come"

Yet another post featured an image of Taylor Fritz bidding farewell to the French Open crowd after his fourth-round exit. Riddle captioned this post:

"Proud of my lil clay bot"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle extended an apology to Paris after a rain-soaked first week of the French Open left her "depressed"

Morgan Riddle (L) and Taylor Fritz (R) at the 2023 Laver Cup Gala

The majority of the first week of the French Open took place as rains lashed Paris almost everyday. Several matches at the clay-court Major, especially those that were scheduled to be played on the outside roofless courts, faced delays, leading to scheduling chaos.

The wet weather in the French capital also left Riddle in a bad mood. However, as the French Open entered its second week, sunshine returned to Paris, which lifted Riddle's spirits.

The influencer apologized to the city via an Instagram Story, which showed the Parisian Sun in all its glory.

"I would like to formally apologize to the city of paris for every bad thing i said about you this week (the sun is out so im not depressed anymore)," Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz had his best-ever finish at the French Open till date, reaching the fourth round. He ends the European clay-court season with 13 wins out of 19 matches. The American reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. He also made it to the final of the BMW Open in Munich, before losing to Jan-Lennard Struff.