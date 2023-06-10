"Rarely seen anyone so efficiently expose Alexander Zverev's choking tendencies before" - Tennis fans react to Casper Ruud reaching French Open final

Tennis fans were impressed by Casper Ruud as he eased past Alexander Zverev to advance to his second consecutive French Open final.

Despite entering the clay court Major with a 16-11 win/loss record for the season and doubts looming over his form, Ruud pulled off a stunning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win over Zverev in two hours and nine minutes. The Norwegian was clinical in his performance, capitalizing on six of his ten break point opportunities while only allowing Zverev to break his serve once, in the early stages of the first set.

With just 19 unforced errors as compared to the German's 37 and an impressive 25 winners, Ruud dominated proceedings to advance to his third final in the last five Majors. He is set to take on Novak Djokovic in the title clash for a chance to taste Grand Slam success for the first time in his career.

A fan expressed their admiration for the World No. 4's "methodical" dismantling of Zverev over the course of the match.

"This is a very methodical take down of Zverev by Ruud. Rarely seen anayone so efficiently expose Zverev's choking tendencies before," the fan tweeted.

Erik Jonsson 🇺🇦 @erktennis This is a very methodical takedown of Zverev by Ruud. Rarely seen anyone so efficiently expose Zverev's choking tendencies before.

Other fans denounced those who were slandering Ruud prior to his win and called for him to be given the respect he deserved.

"All this Ruud slander, last 5 majors, he's reached or will reach 3 major finals. Time for people to put more respect on his name," a fan posted.

AR @BuggyWhipFH All this Ruud slander, last 5 majors, he's reached or will reach 3 major finals.

Time for people to put respect on his name.



Time for people to put respect on his name. All this Ruud slander, last 5 majors, he’s reached or will reach 3 major finals. Time for people to put respect on his name.

"Casper with another FU to doubters, most overhated player for no reason," another fan commented.

A @whumsd @josemorgado @EstorilOpen Casper with another FU to doubters, most overhated player for no reason

Here are a few more fan reactions to Casper Ruud's win:

Damian Kust @damiankust Ruud made the final at three of the last five Slams



Roland Garros in 2022 wasn't a match at all, but I think people forget how close he was to winning the US Open. Two set points against Alcaraz, who wasn't looking fresh at all in that moment. Hope he'll be competitive on Sunday Ruud made the final at three of the last five SlamsRoland Garros in 2022 wasn't a match at all, but I think people forget how close he was to winning the US Open. Two set points against Alcaraz, who wasn't looking fresh at all in that moment. Hope he'll be competitive on Sunday

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Ruud's doing what he has to do but this has been a very disappointing performance from Zverev considering his previous matches.



Struggling to take Ruud out of his comfort zone when the rallies are short. Low 1st serve % from both. Ruud's doing what he has to do but this has been a very disappointing performance from Zverev considering his previous matches.Struggling to take Ruud out of his comfort zone when the rallies are short. Low 1st serve % from both.

Mark B 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 @SternhammerWulf @josemorgado @EstorilOpen That 3rd set was pathetic from Zverev. Casper will give Novak a run for his money but the level Novak and Carlos played for 2 sets was simply astounding. Casper isn't at that level yet.

Ø @amyampaire @josemorgado



Ø @amyampaire @josemorgado @EstorilOpen Bit disappointing that Zverev hasn't shown up at all this match, I expected a far closer match.Happy for Ruud though. That's 3 finals on 2 different surfaces, he deserves his flowers

Sam @sogsupreme Anyway the casper ruud title run hype train starts now

Tennis Puneet 🎾 📚 @TennisPuneet Ruud is a fab player and on top of his game on clay.



If Nadal made him look ordinary last year, it’s only because of how great Rafa is at RG.



Expect a tough, tight match on Sunday Ruud is a fab player and on top of his game on clay. If Nadal made him look ordinary last year, it’s only because of how great Rafa is at RG.Expect a tough, tight match on Sunday

Shobhit @NovakGOATovic I am expecting a tough match on Sunday. Ruud is in superb form, hitting clean serves & forehands. Has absolutely destroyed Rune & Zverev. Djokovic must stay focused. Idemo!!

PARIS IS CANCELED. @Charisse_Tweets CASPER RUUD I'M BEGGING YOU TO DO SOMETHING CRAZY!

vnl loser #1inLondon @jenniflopbrady it would be so funny if ruud won roland garros actually like i would die w laughter

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Pretty much a perfect match from Ruud. Never gets enough credit and had quietly made another RG final. Sure, he might not be able to beat Djokovic, but he deserves so much more praise than he often gets.

"It's going to be tough, last year against Rafa, this year against Novak Djokovic" - Casper Ruud on the French Open final

Casper Ruud through to the 2023 French Open final

Casper Ruud will be up against two-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open final on Sunday, June 11.

Looking ahead to the final, the Norwegian joked about being hard done by having to face the two "toughest players in history" in consecutive finals — 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal last year, and the Serb this year.

“It’s going to be tough. Last year was against Rafa. This year against Novak. What can you say? It’s two of the toughest players in the history so I’m just going be the underdog, like today play without too many feelings, just try to enjoy it, smile as much as I can," Casper Ruud said in his post-match interview.

He also emphasized the contrast between Djokovic's pursuit of his record 23rd Grand Slam title and his own quest for a maiden title at a Major.

"I know it will be tough, Novak is playing to be greatest. Yeah, I'm just going to try my best. Novak is going for his 23rd, I'm going for my first. It's a big difference but we will both give it all and I hope we can have a good match," he added.

Novak Djokovic enjoys a perfect head-to-head record against Casper Ruud, having won each of their previous four meetings on the tour.

