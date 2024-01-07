Naomi Osaka recently showed off her superhero posing skills during a practice session at Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Osaka is back after a 15-month-hiatus and ready to soar at the Australian Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion, who took a break from tennis last year to focus on her family, gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023, adding a new dimension to her life and career.

On Saturday, January 6, Osaka posted a picture on her Instagram story of her striking a superhero takeoff pose at the Rod Laver Arena, the main venue of the Australian Open. In the picture, she can be seen on the court during a practice session, with her arms extended with two fire emojis.

"Ready for takeoff lol," Osaka wrote.

Osaka also shared a picture of display signage with her name and the number of times she won the Australian Open mentioned.

The Japanese is coming off a second-round loss against Karolina Pliskova at the 2024 Brisbane International. She won her first round against Tamara Korpatsch, registering her first win of the season.

Naomi Osaka has a special connection with the Australian Open, where she won her second and fourth Grand Slam titles in 2019 and 2021. She has a career record of 24-5 at the tournament. She has been practicing with her coach Wim Fissette, who rejoined her team in late 2023 after a brief split.

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu join forces for charity match ahead of 2024 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka are scheduled to compete in a charity match on January 9 at Melbourne Park, leading up to the 2024 Australian Open.

Both players recently returned to the tennis scene after prolonged absences. Raducanu underwent surgeries on her wrists and ankle, causing her to miss most of 2023 and drop out of the Top 100 rankings. Osaka, who became a mother in 2023, participated in the Brisbane International after her last tour appearance in the 2022 Pan Pacific Open.

The duo, set to make their Grand Slam comeback at the Melbourne Slam, will face off in the charity match before the tournament begins.

Additionally, other charity matches are planned, featuring players like Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and others.

