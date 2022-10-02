"Real GOAT, Serena had 12 years on her 48 slams & still only won one more" - Tennis fans walk down memory lane as Steffi Graf's Golden Slam completes 34 years

On October 1, 1988, Steffi Graf became the only player in the history of the sport to achieve the Golden Slam, which comprised not only winning all four Grand Slam titles that year but also the Olympic gold medal.
Graf kicked off her year by defeating America's Chris Evert 6-1, 7-6(3) in the Australian Open final. She did not lose a single set throughout the tournament. At the French Open, the German produced the most dominant performance in a Grand Slam title clash, beating Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0. The Belarusian could win no more than three points.
In the Wimbledon final, Martina Navratilova was leading 7-5, 2-0. However, Graf stepped up and took the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. Her victim in the US Open final was Gabriela Sabatini, whom she downed 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Sabatini also went down to Graf in the Olympic gold medal match in Seoul as she completed the Golden Slam.
On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the extraordinary feat, fans took to Twitter to recall the era of Steffi Graf and how she changed the way tennis was played among women.
"Steffi was my absolute favorite tennis player growing up! Used to wake up early to watch her finals matches, there were so many. That forehand. Wow," a fan tweeted.
"Steffi Graf dominated the 1980s and she changed the way women's tennis was played at the Grand Slam. Her matches have always been a learning tool for the youngsters who followed her path," a user posted.
"Steffi Graf the only #GoldenGrandslam Girl! Golden Grand Slam may never be replicated. Djokovic came tantalizingly close in 2021 but failed at the last two stages," another tweet read.
"Steffi Graf can still play tennis like she did in her prime" - Sebastian Korda
Speaking to tennis MAGAZIN recently, Sebastian Korda showered praise on tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, with whom he trained a few days ago. The 22-year-old stated that Graf still played like she did during her peak.
"Andre is a mentor to me. I was allowed to spend a few weeks with him and Steffi. They are incredible as a couple. Steffi can still play tennis like she did in her prime," Korda said.
Korda also reflected on the competition between the current generation of American players, stating that all of them were pushing each other.
"In any case, everyone is hungry. Everyone wants a new tennis champion. We have great guys: Taylor Fritz , Reilly Opelka , Frances Tiafoe , Jenson Brooksby , myself and a few others. We all push each other. I hope that we will break the barrier soon," he added.