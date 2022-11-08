"Really class act; no wonder Djokovic likes this kid" - Tennis fans react to Holger Rune rushing to Caroline Wozniacki's defense during Paris Masters press conference

Holger Rune showed his class during a press conference in Paris when he put right an incorrect question from a journalist. When one media representative stated that the 19-year-old was the first Danish player to be in the top 10, Rune was quick to correct the statement by stating that it was Caroline Wozniacki who achieved the feat and not him.

Wozniacki was in fact the first ever Dane to reach the top 10. She was ranked the WTA World No. 1 for a total of 71 weeks.

Tennis fans, who were already buzzing following the teenager's Paris Masters victory, were even more impressed with the youngster after his press conference.

A fan praised Rune by saying:

"Holger got a question in his presser incorrectly saying "you are the first Danish player in the top 10" and Holger mentioned Wozniacki in his answer. Love to see it."

"Holger got a question in his presser incorrectly saying "you are the first Danish player in the top 10" and Holger mentioned Wozniacki in his answer. love to see it"

Another fan agreed with Rune and said that the journalist did not specifically mention men's tennis while giving that statistic.

"Thanks for this!! I mean if they say man player thats correct but player , Wozzi is the best danish one til now ( world #1 and GS champion). Really class act by Rune here," a tweet read.

"Thanks for this!! I mean if they say man player thats correct but player , Wozzi is the best danish one til now ( world #1 and GS champion). Really class act by Rune here," a tweet read.

Another user said that it was this quality of Rune that has attracted Novak Djokovic.

"No wonder why Djokovic likes this kid", the user tweeted.

"No wonder why Djokovic likes this kid", the user tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

VJ @VJ0429R @drivevolleys He continues to impress, on and off the court :) @drivevolleys He continues to impress, on and off the court :)

Milenko Todic @todic_milenko @drivevolleys He is really a good character and extremely talented teniser. No wonder people do not like him. Fake people. @drivevolleys He is really a good character and extremely talented teniser. No wonder people do not like him. Fake people.

Holger Rune breaks into top 10 one week after breaking into the Top 20

Holger Rune upon clinching the title at the Paris Masters

Danish teenager Holger Rune entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings that were released on Monday, jumping from No. 18 to No. 10 upon winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title. The 19-year-old became just the 21st teenager to reach the top 10 in ATP rankings history.

Rune stated his excitement upon achieving the spectacular feat and urged the young players in his country to start playing and following the sport more.

"It's good to hear the young kids can start playing more, going to more tournaments, traveling more. I just want to say to them: Just keep believing in yourself. They can always ask me some advice if they want”, Rune said, via tennis.com

With the exit of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz from the ATP Finals due to an injury, Rune will be the first alternate at the year-ending tournament, which kicks off on November 13.

