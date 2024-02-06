Naomi Osaka has hailed Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner as one to watch out for after beating Novak Djokovic en route to winning his maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Sinner, 22, became the first player to beat Djokovic in an Australian Open semifinal, winning the match in four sets. He then recovered from two sets down against Daniil Medvedev to become the first Italian man in the Open Era to win the year's first Grand Slam.

Ahead of her campaign at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Open, Osaka said (as per National News) that she and her entourage were tracking Sinner's progress.

“Actually, before the Open started, I was talking to (coach) Wim (Fissette) about Sinner, so I feel like in a way we both kept tabs on him," she said. "Honestly, it was really exciting to watch. Just seeing him beat Djokovic was really signalling that the young guys are really out here."

The former WTA No. 1 added that Sinner, with his fan club Carota Boys, stands out from a marketing perspective, making himself 'identifiable.'

“From a marketing standpoint, it’s really cool how he’s able to separate himself and kind of, with the carrot and everything. The story is kind of funny to me. I think it’s just really cool how he's made himself very identifiable," Osaka continued.

Sinner is expected to return to action in Rotterdam, which starts on February 11. Meanwhile, Djokovic will play his next tournament at the Indian Wells Masters next month, according to his website.

"It was a very, very tough match" - Jannik Sinner after beating Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner (left) and Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner acknowledged after his win over Novak Djokovic that it was a hard-fought win.

For the opening two sets, though, it was a one-sided affair, with the Italian bursting to a two-set lead, dropping just three games. Djokovic saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak to extend the contest.

However, his inability to even see a break point all match proved to be his undoing as Jannik Sinner recovered to seal victory in four sets.

“It was a very, very tough match,” said the Italian (as per Guardian). “I started off really well. He missed for two sets. I felt like he was not feeling that great on court. I just tried to keep on pushing.”

The loss snapped Djokovic's 33-match win streak at the tournament since losing to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round in 2018. The Serb, though, added that he's far from finished.

“This tournament hasn’t been up to my standard or criteria or the level that I would normally play or expect myself to play, but doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s beginning of the end, as some people like to call it. Let’s see what happens in the rest of the season," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic lost just once at the Majors last year, to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set Wimbledon final, which denied the former a calendar-year Grand Slam.

