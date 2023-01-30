"Really glad to share with my parents and brother" - Novak Djokovic reflects on his 'wonderful' Australian Open journey 15 years after maiden title

Novak Djokovic, fresh off his title win at Melbourne Park on Sunday, is really happy to share the joy and excitement of winning his 10th Australian Open with his parents and brother.

The Serbian legend defeated third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in straight sets to win his 22nd Grand Slam title, tying him with his great rival Rafael Nadal. Throughout the week, the 35-year-old has been supported by his family, who cheered him on during his matches from the player's box.

After completing his winner's photoshoot, the World No. 1 took to social media to reflect on his triumph Down Under, revealing that he was glad to spend time after his 10th win with the same people who cheered him on during his maiden triumph in Australia 15 years ago.

"Hey everyone. The morning after, always feels great holding this trophy for the 10th time, and very grateful for all the support I've been getting over the last few weeks here in Melbourne but also around the world.

"I'm really glad to share some nice moments, the morning after victory, with my parents and brother that have been here the first time I won a Grand Slam, Australian Open in 2008. So, it's been a wonderful journey, 15 years and to have them there, makes this win even more special," said Djokovic.

He further stated that he was hopeful that he could perform his best once again in Australia next year as well, sending a warning shot to the rest of the pack.

"See you soon. I hope to be performing at my best again in Australia as I have fortunately over the course of my career next year as weel and let's celebrate tennis even more," he added.

"I just think I emotionally collapsed there and teared up with my mother and my brother" - Novak Djokovic on his post-Australian Open victory celebrations

Novak Djokovic celebrates in his team's box after winning the Men's Singles Final match

Novak Djokovic, who treated fans to a very emotionally-charged celebration after winning the 2023 Australian Open, admitted that he just collapsed emotionally when he celebrated his win with his brother and mother in the player's box.

In his post-match press conference, the World No. 1 spoke about the mental and emotional strength required for him to achieve his goal in Melbourne after last year's visa controversy, which in turn led to his outburst.

"Of course, when I went into my box, I just think emotionally collapsed there and teared up with especially my mother and my brother, when I gave them a hug, because up to that moment, I was not allowing myself to, I guess, be distracted with things off the court or whatever was happening in dealing with an injury.

"It required enormous mental energy really to stay present, to stay focused, to take things day by day, and really see how far I can go," Djokovic said.

