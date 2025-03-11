"Really poor from Emma Navarro";"WTA in complete shambles" - Fans react to Donna Vekic beating American in Indian Wells 3R

Tennis fans recently reacted to Emma Navarro losing to Donna Vekic in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. This was the second time that these two players faced each other on the WTA Tour, with their first clash taking place in the second round of the 2023 Monterrey Open where Vekic had emerged victorious.

Navarro was seeded 10th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California, and she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Sorana Cirstea with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3) in her opening match, but then her run came to an end when she fell to Vekic 6-7(5), 1-6 in the third round.

Emma Navarro losing to Donna Vekic drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their thoughts on the match.

One fan criticized Navarro's performance against Vekic, labeling it as"poor."

"Really poor performance from Emma [Navarro]," a fan posted.

Another fan suggested that the WTA was in "shambles" after witnessing Navarro's performance on the court.

"Emma Navarro #8 in the world but get broken in six consecutive service games. WTA in complete shambles," a fan wrote.

"Was expecting a lot more from Navarro," a fan posted.

"What a sickening performance from Navarro won two serve games the whole game . Cannot believe she is genuinely ranked so high," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Donna Vekic has lost 12 straight service points and Emma Navarro still found a way to lose the set, f*cking comical," a fan wrote.

"Emma Navarro I’m begging you to retire," another fan posted.

After defeating Emma Navarro, Donna Vekic will face Madison Keys in Indian Wells 4R

Donna Vekic during her match against Emma Navarro at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her victory over Emma Navarro in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Donna Vekic will take on Madison Keys in the fourth round.

Vekic is seeded 19th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California, and she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She secured a 6-3, 6-3 win against Elina Avanesyan in her opening match and then defeated Navarro in the third round to secure her spot in the fourth round, where she will face Keys.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys is seeded fifth at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, and she, like Vekic, started her run in the second round after a first-round bye. She triumphed over Anastasia Potapova with a score of 6-3, 6-0 and then overcame 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively, to move to the fourth round.

Donna Vekic and Madison Keys have faced each other three times on the WTA Tour, with Keys emerging victorious in two of those encounters. Their most recent match-up took place in the first round of the 2019 Canadian Open, where the Croat claimed the victory with a score of 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5).

