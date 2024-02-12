"Really trying to keep my expectations low & work hard" - Iga Swiatek brushes off her trend of winning titles right after setbacks ahead of Qatar Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is tempering expectations after an early exit at the Australian Open last month.

Riding a 13-match win streak, having won the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun, Swiatek was stunned by Linda Noskova in the third round. The 22-year-old is scheduled to return to action at the year's first WTA 1000 event at the Qatar Open.

Ahead of taking on Sorana Cirstea in her campaign opener, Swiatek said in her pre-match press conference that she would like to keep her expectations modest following a 'peaceful' downtime at home:

"I'm that kind of person that really works hard, so if I'm going to work hard, you know, during some period of time, you know, my tennis will get better, you know, but I wouldn't say right now my time at home was really peaceful. It was a little bit different, honestly."

About her comebacks following unexpected exits, the Pole said that she has worked hard to regain a bit of lost confidence, which was missing Down Under:

"Also, I know that I had these comebacks, as you may say, or my level got up, but it's not like it's going to happen all the time, so I'm really trying to keep my expectations low and work hard to find more confidence in my game, because, for sure, in Australia, I lacked it a little bit."

Throwing the gauntlet to the rest of the field, the two-time defending champion added:

"I don't know if the story is going to repeat itself (smiling). I will do my best to play the best tennis possible here, and that's all."

Swiatek is off to a 7-1 start in 2024 and has won the last two Doha titles.

"I'm seeing tennis from a different perspective" - Iga Swiatek on her evolution following her Grand Slam breakthrough

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is back to being the player to beat after a midseason slump in 2023 saw Aryna Sabalenka take over at the top.

Back at the top of the pile as she seeks a three-peat in Doha, the 22-year-old looked back on her evolution since her Grand Slam breakthrough at Roland Garros four years ago.

The four-time Grand Slam champion continued (in the aforementioned press conference):

"I'm kind of seeing tennis from a different perspective, because I have been in the top of the rankings for a long time now, and I know a little bit more."

"Also, my tennis changed, so not many things, you know, stayed the same, but for sure I feel like the base, like, you know, my family, my home, and also the team I'm working with mostly stayed the same, so I have people to lean on. I feel like I have been going like that, you know, for a long time. So I'm happy about how the previous years looked like."

Iga Swiatek is coming off a 68-11 2023 season winning six titles, including her third triumph at Roland Garros.