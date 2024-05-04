Frances Tiafoe recently gushed over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's red attire for the Race Weekend Kick-Off Dinner ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Broomfield was one of the guests of Nine West, a shoe and handbag brand, for the Race Weekend Kick-Off Dinner at The Surf Club Restaurant in Miami, Florida. Nine West was the main fashion sponsor of the event.

Broomfield, a tennis player, is also a famous influencer and has worked with brands such as Wilson and Celcus. She was dressed in a red pantsuit paired with matching Nine West heels. Frances Tiafoe left a comment on Broomfield's post.

"Red my new favorite color," Frances Tiafoe wrote.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze also commented on the post. She wrote:

"Cutie"

Broomfield posted another picture from the night on her Instagram story. In the picture, she adorned her hair with a pink flower. She wrote:

"My mom took this last night."

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield on their relationship and helping the American before his matches

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently sat down for an interview with Essence and revealed details of her relationship with the American.

She mentioned that a mutual friend set them up while they were playing junior tennis.

"We both played junior tennis at a very high level. I’m from Canada, so I was playing for my country, Frances was playing for the States. And then one of our mutual friends was like, ‘Well, you guys actually would be really good friends.’ So we started talking then and became best friends for a bit. It’s been eight, nine years now. It’s been a journey," she said to Essence.

Broomfield also said that the couple often talk about tennis before the American's matches and work on what's working and what isn't. She said that they could talk about tennis in detail, which was a unique aspect of their relationship.

"I think for me, I’m blessed to have a tennis background. So when he’s going through things, we don’t just talk about it on the surface level like, “You can win next time.” We’ll actually sit down and work together and break down what’s going on. And I think that’s something that is unique to our relationship is the ability to go deeper and the ability to actually talk about what it is that he’s doing well, what it is that he’s not doing well," she said.