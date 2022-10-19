"Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult" - Billie Jean King on International Pronouns Day

Former tennis professional Billie Jean King took to social media to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community on International Pronouns Day, which falls on the third Wednesday of October of each year. This year it fell on October 19.

The former American has been a champion of gender equality and has spoken her mind in the past on gender inequality. King has won 39 Major titles in her career, including 12 Grand Slam singles titles.

The 78-year-old, who is openly lesbian, took to Twitter to express her views on the importance of learning about people's preferred pronouns. She added that although it takes time, it is very important to practice using people's preferred pronouns to affirm human dignity.

"Pronouns and inclusive language matter. Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is not difficult. While it may take practice, it’s important to affirming human dignity. #InternationalPronounsDay," King wrote in her tweet.

Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova profess solidarity with fellow members of LGBTQ+ community on occasion of National Coming Out Day

2018 Australian Open - Day 11

Billie Jean King has always extended her support to tennis players who have come out of the closet. Last week, on National Coming Out Day, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova expressed their support for other LGBTQ+ people.

King took to social media to acknowledge the amount of courage needed to come out in front of the whole world. She also reassured people by saying that no matter what stage they are at, she would always be there to support them.

"It requires courage to live authentically, and knowing when to share your truth is sometimes a challenge. If you’re ready & can safely do so, then I support you. And if you’re not quite there yet, I support you exactly where you are. Your time will come," the 78-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, had a straightforward message, pointing out the fact that she had already come out as a lesbian in the past.

"Been there, done that," Navratilova tweeted.

The other day, King also congratulated Russian Daria Kasatkina for coming out as gay this year. The veteran commended the Russian for bravely embracing her sexuality during an interview.

"Sending all our support to ⁦@DKasatkina, Russia’s No. 1 ranked tennis player, who has come out as gay. It takes a great deal of bravery to live authentically, but it is worth it," Billie Jean King tweeted.

