"Reflects extremely poorly on Andre Agassi" - Fans call out American legend for bringing 'disgusting criminal' Justin Gimelstob to Wimbledon final

Andre Agassi's decision to bring Justin Gimelstob as his guest to the Royal Box for the men's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships irked several tennis fans. Many of them wondered why the legendary American continues to maintain relations with Gimelstob, a former player who has courted multiple off-court controversies.

Agassi and Gimelstob were spotted sitting side by side in the iconic Centre Court's Royal Box for the men's title decider between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 13. This isn't the first time in recent history that the two Americans have attended prestigious tennis tournaments. They were present at this year's French Open and last year's Australian Open and Wimbledon as well.

Gimelstob, who reached a career-high ranking of 63 in singles and 18 in doubles during his playing career, stirred controversy in 2008 by referring to multiple WTA stars using derogatory, sexist terms. The same year, the American claimed that the ATP locker room was a 'homophobic place'. Eight years later, Gimelstob's then-wife Cary made physical and verbal assault allegations against him and sought a restraining order.

In late 2018, the former player was charged with assaulting entrepreneur Randall Kaplan. At the time of the assault, Kaplan was with his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter. Later, Kaplan's wife suffered a miscarriage, and she claimed that the miscarriage stemmed from the stress she experienced as she witnessed the attack.

In light of these controversies, fans lashed out at Andre Agassi for keeping close ties with Justin Gimelstob.

"The fact that Agassi seems to have brought him to both the French Open and Wimbledon Finals reflects extremely poorly on Andre. Gimelstob is a disgusting criminal," one fan wrote.

"Agassi in the Royal Box with Gimelstob as his guest, which is a connection I will never, ever understand," commented another.

"Agassi's "plus one" is ... Justin Gimelstob. That's quite the comeback," another fan chimed in.

"Really disappointed in Agassi for working with him, and wonder how Steffi feels about him," weighed in yet another fan.

There were others who directly called out Gimelstob.

"How Gimelstob is in the royal box is inexplicable. Despicable!," opined one.

"Justin Gimelstob in the royal box. Gross," another added.

Andre Agassi coached Justin Gimelstob's son in 2024

Justin Gimelstob (left) and Andre Agassi (right) at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

In April last year, Andre Agassi took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself helping compatriot and friend Justin Gimelstob's son Brandon out with his tennis techniques. Agassi, a former No. 1 and eight-time Major champion, captioned the post:

"A privilege to share perspective"

Back in their respective playing days, Agassi and Gimelstob clashed on four occasions, with the former winning three of them. Two of those Agassi wins came at the 1999 and 2002 editions of the US Open.

