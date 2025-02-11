Reilly Opelka drops 2-word reaction to Taylor Fritz's underwear campaign for Boss

American tennis star Taylor Fritz turned heads in a recent photo shoot for Hugo Boss’ new range of innerwear, and his compatriot Reilly Opelka was left stunned as he dropped just a two-word reaction.

Fritz, the World No. 4, has been a brand ambassador for Hugo Boss since 2024 and dons the brand’s on-court gear and off-court apparel. The American is only the second male tennis player to join the German fashion label after Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Fritz had debuted his new kit at the 2024 Indian Wells tournament.

Boss shared a picture of Fritz’s new underwear campaign on Instagram, which showed him clad in a pair of black trunks that had Boss written in bold on the waist strap, along with a vest. The post was captioned:

Trending

“An ace attitude, confidently served in BOSS ONE #TaylorFritz #BeYourOwnBOSS”

Opelka, ranked 121st in the world, dropped a two-word comment on the post that read:

“No comment”

Screengrab of Reilly Opelka's comment on Taylor Fritz's post. Source: Instagram

A user called Fritz the “Harry Styles of the tennis world” as the 27-year-old American went on to share a series of pictures from the same photo shoot on his Instagram stories. Notably, he mixed and matched the black trunks with white and black vests.

Fritz has been at his stylish best ever since he teamed up with Boss and recently walked the ramp during the Boss Summer/Spring 2025 fashion show in Milan last year. The American wore a navy blue suit, a light blue shirt and a green trench coat for a chic look. Fritz’s outfit was so well put together that even Frances Tiafoe admitted “he actually looked really good.”

Taylor Fritz seeded #1 at Delray Beach Open

In Picture: World No. 4 tennis star Taylor Fritz. Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz, the American tennis star, will next be seen in action at the 2025 Delray Beach Open. Fritz is the top seed at the tournament and is a two-time defending champion, too, having beaten Tommy Paul for the crown last year.

Fritz will look for a third successive title at the 2025 Delray Beach, especially after a trophy-less start to the season. The 27-year-old was seeded fourth at the Australian Open and cruised to the third round before being ousted by a spirited Gael Monfils.

Taylor Fritz then played the Dallas Open last week, where he was once again the top seed. He clinched a routine 6-4, 6-2 win against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round but was then stunned by Denis Shapovalov in three sets. The Canadian went on to win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback