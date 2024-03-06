Taylor Fritz ditches Nike for BOSS, to debut new kit at Indian Wells 2024

Taylor Fritz has switched up his apparel sponsor, moving from Nike to BOSS and joining Matteo Berrettini in partnering with the luxury fashion brand.

Fresh off a recent title defense at the Delray Beach Open, Fritz heads to the 2024 Indian Wells Masters with a renewed sense of confidence. The American won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the event in 2022, triumphing over Rafael Nadal in the final. However, this time, he will be representing a new apparel sponsor.

In a surprising turn of events, the World No. 12 was spotted practicing in an all-black BOSS kit ahead of his campaign. Tennis journalist Jose Morgado confirmed Taylor Fritz's switch from his longtime sponsor Nike. Interestingly, despite the change, the American was still sporting Nike shoes during his training session.

The switch comes as a surprise, given that Fritz appeared in a red and black Nike ensemble at the Netflix Slam held just days ago in Las Vegas.

In other news, Taylor Fritz enters the 2024 Indian Wells Masters as the 12th seed, receiving a bye in the first round. He kicks off his campaign against the winner of Pavel Kotov and Alejandro Tabilo.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on crying after his Indian Wells 2022 win: "It was Rafael Nadal, it was just a dream moment for both of us"

Fritz (left) and Nadal

Taylor Fritz delivered an impressive campaign at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, reaching the final with wins over the likes of Alex de Minaur, Miomir Kecmanovic and Andrey Rublev. He claimed a remarkable 6-3, 7-6(5) win over Rafael Nadal in the final to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

During a recent appearance on the Sportish podcast, Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, revealed his Indian Wells triumph to be her most magical experience in tennis to date.

Riddle emphasized the magnitude of the 26-year-old's win, disclosing that it had brought her to tears.

"Probably when Taylor won the Indian Wells (Masters). That was great. That was just ... I cried. It was such a big deal. It was his home tournament.

"He was the first American to win it. We didn't win a Masters for so long, and it was Rafa (Nadal). It was just a dream moment for both of us," Riddle said.

Taylor Fritz failed to defend his Indian Wells title in 2023. He beat Ben Shelton, Sebastian Baez and Marton Fucsovics en route the quarterfinals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.