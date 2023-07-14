"Relaxed much?" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shares video of Serb joking around ahead of Wimbledon SF

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently shared a glimpse into the Serb's relaxed and lighthearted attitude ahead of his semifinal match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Tuesday, July 11, Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to his 12th semifinal at the All England Club. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will take on Jannik Sinner in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal on Friday.

Jelena took to social media on Thursday and shared a clip of the four-time defending champion joking around on a microphone while traveling with his team at Wimbledon. A member of the Serb's coaching team revealed that this was a daily occurrence.

When asked whether he was competing that day, Djokovic replied that he wouldn't be so relaxed if he was.

"Obviously not, I wouldn't be this relaxed," he said in the clip.

"Every day Jelena...Relaxed much?," Jelena wrote on her Instagram story.

"He's playing on a very high level, I'm looking forward to that challenge" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon SF against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic was all praise for Jannik Sinner ahead of their semifinal clash at Wimbledon 2023. The Serb disclosed his familiarity with Sinner's game, highlighting the Italian's aggressive playing style and powerful groundstrokes.

"He's playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he's smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well," he said.

The four-time defending champion also made a mention of the World No. 8's improved serving skills.

"He's so young, so of course it's expected that he's going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think with the serve. He's been serving better. On grass, obviously makes a difference," he added.

With the seven-time champion attempting to equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon title record and Sinner competing in his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, Djokovic stated that both of them would be "very motivated" to win.

"He's a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too," he opined.

Jannik Sinner defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to book his spot against the Serb in the Wimbledon 2023 semifinal. The Italian trails 0-2 in his head-to-head against the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

