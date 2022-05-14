"Remember this match: The one where Novak Djokovic found his best tennis again" - Tennis fans ecstatic after Serb's scintillating win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the semifinals of the 2022 Italian Open by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Friday. With the 7-5, 7-6(1) victory, the Serb is guaranteed the World No. 1 spot for yet another week and will go into the upcoming French Open as the top seed.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been gradually improving with every passing match, and this latest encounter against Auger-Aliassime finally saw him in full flow. Although the Canadian put in a wonderful fight, it was not nearly enough to topple Djokovic, who only raised his level as the match went on.
Tennis fans on social media have been clamoring for just that for the last couple of months or so and now that they've finally seen it, users flocked to Twitter to marvel at just how good the 34-year-old performed.
"Remember this match: The one where Novak Djokovic found his best tennis again. 7-5 7-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rome. Absolutely awesome level," one account tweeted.
"This is the kind of thing [Novak] makes you do. So early in the match, having to come up with something [so] good can mess with your head a bit," another user tweeted.
"That was a stock up match for both players if I've ever seen one. Great performance by Felix. And unless you choose to dwell on two games (probably shouldn't), best match of 2022 for Novak," another user wrote.
Fans were mostly sympathetic towards Auger-Aliassime, noting that he was unlucky to come up against the World No. 1 just as he was hitting his stride. Regardless, the World No. 9 received unanimous praise for the way he managed to play his best against one of the best in the business.
"Perhaps the biggest ATP badge of honor in a loss is making a Big Three member play at their best to beat you. An albeit more important example is Wawrinka, who lost to Djokovic at AO in 2013 but was rewarded with the knowledge that he COULD beat the best in the world," one account wrote.
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Italian Open
Following his stunning victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic will cross swords with Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the 2022 Italian Open on Saturday. The Norwegian defeated Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in his quarterfinal fixture to reach his second Masters 1000 semifinal of the season (first being Miami).
The duo have faced off twice on the ATP Tour, with both meetings going in favor of the Serb -- the 2020 Italian Open and the 2021 ATP Tour finals. In both encounters, the 20-time Major winner won in straight sets. The winner of the clash on Saturday will take on either Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.