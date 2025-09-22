  • home icon
"Reminds me off when you used to kick my a**" - Yannick Noah makes Andre Agassi crack up with amusing remarks after Team Europe's Laver Cup loss

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 06:09 GMT
Yannik Noah makes Andre Agassi crack up with amusing remarks after Team Europe
Yannick Noah makes Andre Agassi crack up with amusing remarks after Team Europe's Laver Cup loss. Credit: GETTY

After Alexander Zverev was taken down by Taylor Fritz, captain Yannik Noah's Team Europe conceded the 2025 Laver Cup to Andre Agassi-led Team World 15-9. This marked Team World's third victory in the last four editions. This was also the first time Noah captained a side in this tournament.

After the match, Noah congratulated former rival Agassi, as he said what the former American tennis star reminds him of every time he sees him. Noah said:

"Andre, congratulations. Happy to see you again, even though it reminds me of a memory when you used to kick my a**. My bu**.

Noah shortly apologized for using an NFSW word before saying that he'll meet all of them at the party following the conclusion of the ceremony.

Noah was recalling the time from his playing days in the late 1980s, when the American star used to dominate men's tennis. Agassi won six Grand Slams while Noah won only one. Agassi also won 16 masters titles and 33 other titles on the tour.

Yannick Noah carries his hilarious charm in congratulating Team World

In the post-match ceremony, Yannick Noah had a hilarious way to congratulate Team World. He started with:

"Team World, you know what I like about you? Nothing. Congratulations, guys."

Noah also shared his experience leading the group comprising big names such as Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Holger Rune (Denmark), Casper Ruud (Norway), Jakub Menšík (Czech Republic) and Flavio Cobolli (Italy).

"For me, as a captain for the first time, it was a beautiful experience," Noah said. "I really am thankful and grateful to be here. I met these wonderful guys. I don’t know if you liked it, but it was three days of unbelievable tennis. So, a lot of respect for you guys. It was fantastic. Todd, how long do I have?
"Yeah, well, I had a wonderful time -- really. I had a wonderful time, a wonderful week. I would like to give a special thank you to someone who’s been taking care of us. And I’ll tell you, taking care of Europe is not easy."

Noah's Team Europe struggled as Team World established a 9-3 lead heading into the final day. While they tried to make a comeback but they fell short in doing so as Andre Agassi's group won the clincher against Alexander Zverev.

