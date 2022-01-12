Renata Voracova did "nothing wrong" to be deported ahead of Australian Open - WTA

Renata Voracova did "nothing wrong" to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open, according to the WTA. The Czech doubles player had her visa canceled after being allowed to enter the country with a Covid-19 vaccination exemption.

Voracova competed in doubles with partner Katarzyna Piter at the WTA Melbourne Summer Set 2 event on 5 January, before being detained and questioned for six hours. The 38-year-old then left Melbourne on Saturday, unable to play at other planned tournaments, including the Australian Open.

Voracova's visa cancelation came after Novak Djokovic's arrival in Melbourne on Wednesday sparked a saga which resulted in the Serb having his own visa revoked. Djokovic, who was also given a medical exemption, is hoping to play at the Australian Open after winning a court case to have his visa reinstated on Monday.

In a statement, the WTA expressed its appreciation for the work done by Tennis Australia to stage the Australian tennis season under challenging circumstances. The WTA also declared that all players should be vaccinated against Covid-19, while supporting Australian border policies.

"The WTA is supportive and appreciative of all the efforts put forth by Craig Tiley and Tennis Australia to host the Summer of Tennis under conditions that continue to be challenging for all," the statement read. "The WTA believes that all players should be vaccinated and is in full support of the immigration policies that have been put in place as the protection of the Australian communities in which we compete is critical."

The WTA then asserted that Voracova followed the rules in place for players to receive medical exemptions and had done "nothing wrong."

"That being said, the complications experienced over the past few days where athletes have followed the approved and authorized process of receiving a medical exemption for entry into the country are unfortunate," the WTA continued. "Renata Voracova followed these rules and procedures, was cleared for entry upon her arrival, competed in an event and then suddenly had her visa cancelled when she had done nothing wrong. We will continue to work with all authorities on addressing this unfortunate situation in an appropriate manner."

The Australian Open begins on Monday, 17 January

The main draw of the 2022 Australian Open will be contested between Monday 17 January and Sunday 30 January. Qualifying for the men's and women's singles events is currently in progress.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic intends to play at the Slam and has trained at Melbourne Park after being allowed to remain in the country. The 34-year-old Serb could still have his visa canceled again, however, by Australia's Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke.

Djokovic is a three-time defending Australian Open champion and has won a men's record nine titles in Melbourne.

