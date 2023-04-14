Rennae Stubbs reacts to Florida advocacy groups' travel advisory for LGBTQ+ people

Former Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs has reacted to the news of advocacy groups in Florida issuing a travel advisory for the LGBTQ+ community, asking them to stay away from the state. This comes in light of the controversial legislation that critics have labeled the "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identities in kindergarten through third grade.

Stubbs, who has fully embraced her sexuality as gay, is among the finest doubles players of all time and has enjoyed a brilliant career, winning six Grand Slams (four in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles).

Taking to Instagram, Stubbs expressed her shock upon reading the news.

"To think I used to live there! Wtf! Florida!!," she captioned her Instagram story.

Rennae Stubbs Instagram story.

Stubbs, a former doubles World No. 1, came out of the closet in 2006 and was in a relationship with her former doubles partner Lisa Raymond. While the Australian is extremely private about her personal life, she is reportedly currently dating Eden Bruce.

Rennae Stubbs predicts Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam titles

A file photo of Rennae Stubbs.

Rennae Stubbs has predicted that Novak Djokovic will end his illustrious career with 28 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Djokovic began his 2023 campaign in dominant fashion, winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title. That triumph saw the Serb return to the top of the ATP rankings and equal Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors.

In an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs shared her thoughts on how many Majors Djokovic could end up with.

"I think that by the time Novak [Djokovic] finishes his career, he’s gonna have, I'm gonna guess at 28. I think that he can win at least five more Grand Slams by the time he’s finished his career. So that'll put him in about 27," she said.

She added that Djokovic can easily win two more Wimbledon titles.

"You have to think that he is a favorite every time he plays, particularly a hardcourt Grand Slam or at Wimbledon. I mean, the guy can win a couple more Wimbledon titles," she said.

Stubbs acknowledged that the next generation of players, like Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, will not make it easy for Djokovic. However, she believes the Serb has the edge over the younger players when it comes to best-of-five matches.

"I know it's really hard to do once these young kids like Alcaraz, Rune and others start really believing in themselves over five sets. Obviously Alcaraz does because he won the US Open last year," Stubbs added.

Djokovic most recently participated in the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he suffered a shock third-round defeat against Lorenzo Musetti.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes