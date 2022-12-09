Rennae Stubbs reacts to Roger Federer's hilarious anecdote about being denied entry into Wimbledon 

Roger Federer opened up about a funny incident that occurred at Wimbledon in November, when the Swiss was denied entry into the stadium by security. Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs shared the incident on social media as she found the story to be hilarious.

Federer landed in London to see his doctor for a check-up on his knees. During his time in the English capital, the Swiss legend thought about visiting Wimbledon. Upon his arrival at the stadium, the 41-year-old was stopped by a security official. The official remained true to her job as she requested the former World No.1 to show his membership card and stated that he would not be granted entry otherwise.

Stubbs took to Twitter on Thursday to share a laugh about the anecdote, stating that the incident was "hilarious."

"THIS IS HILARIOUS," the 51-year-old wrote in her tweet.

Roger Federer further divulged the incident during his time on The Daily Show. The 20-time Grand Slam champion stated that the security guard was so stern about her decision that he eventually had to go around the stadium and enter through another gate to set foot inside.

"I got back in the car. My coach is like ,'Oh good, where do we get in?' and I'm like, 'Don't talk. Let's go up and around the gate'. So, then I go out and I go around on the other side," he said.

"I have won this tournament eight times, please believe me" - Roger Federer opens up about requesting security to grant him entry into Wimbledon

Federer, before entering the stadium through another gate, repeatedly tried to request the adamant security guard to grant him access. He tried to convince the official that he was eligible to set foot inside and that he has played there many times over the years.

It seemed quite ironic when the eight-time Wimbledon champion stated that he was denied entry into Wimbledon, but the guard stuck to her words. The 41-year-old ultimately had to state that he had won the tournament eight times and begged her to believe him.

"I was like, 'I'm just asking you again where can I get in,' and she said, 'The other side, but you have to be a member.' I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, 'I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!," he expressed during his time on the show.

