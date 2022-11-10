Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs suggests Coco Gauff strengthen her serve and forehand in off-season

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs lauded Coco Gauff for her diligence and advised the teenager to analyze her serve and forehand technique ahead of the 2023 season.

Stubbs praised Gauff’s efforts and she will evolve into an even more powerful player with some more hard work.

“Coco is a such a great kid, works her butt off & is a delight to be around & after some time off, I would suggest completely breaking down that forehand technique & serve. If she can get them under control and confident, shes going to be even tougher to play against! #greatkid” wrote Rennae Stubbs on Twitter.

In another tweet, Stubbs mentioned that her forehand is her weakness and that it is susceptible to breakdown under stress. But with enough practice, Stubbs believes that she can turn her weakness into her strength.

“I am speaking from experience. My FH was my weaker side & as a player, u know ur own weaknesses & under pressure bad technique breaks down. But there are ways to get them stronger & more reliable under pressure. Practice makes perfect & the off season must be dedicated to that,” she wrote.

In response to a question from one of her followers on how tennis players manage to stay focused despite the challenges posed by social media, Stubbs stated that it's difficult but added that Gauff is very well adjusted and well liked on the circuit.

"It sure is. Tough nowadays with all the socials. She’s a great kid and is very well adjusted and very liked on tour." she replied.

"Texas didn’t go the way I wanted it to go, that motivated me even more to come here" - Coco Gauff on her Billie Jean King Cup participation

Coco Gauff - 2022 WTA Finals

In a recent interview with The Palm Beach Post, Coco Gauff disclosed that things didn't go as planned for the year-ending WTA Finals. She claimed that her setbacks in the singles and doubles competitions at the event had motivated her extra to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup.

"Texas didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. That motivated me even more to come here. It’s very rare tennis experiences a team atmosphere. I played other team sports like basketball. That’s the one thing I did miss from playing (basketball). The Billie Jean Cup is what brings you closest to that," said Coco Gauff.

The 18-year-old stated that she had a great 2022 season and hopes to do much better in 2023.

“Obviously it was a great year. I have a lot of high expectations for myself. Overall, I think it’s the best year of my career so far. It’s the most I’ve played tournament-wise. I hope next year is even better,’’ she stated.

