Novak Djokovic might not be granted visa support to enter Australia: Reports

The saga surrounding Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open participation took a new twist on Wednesday. Jaala Pulford, an Australian politician, tweeted that although the Victorian government granted the Serb a medical exemption, the federal government will not provide him with visa application support.

Novak Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Melbourne, recently confirmed that he would be defending his 2021 crown this year, after being able to negotiate a medical exemption with the Victorian government. That was followed by a statement from Tennis Australia, where they explained the process behind the World No. 1's exemption.

However, going by Jaala Pulford's latest post on Twitter, Novak Djokovic has little to no assurance right now that he will be allowed into the country. The Australian politician, on her part, bluntly declared that the federal government doesn't intend to "provide Djokovic with individual visa application support."

It is unclear why Djokovic would need visa support, but Australian media reported that he had issues while landing in Melbourne.

"We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam," Jaala Pulsford tweeted.

She also made it a point to draw a line between the operations of the Victorian government and the Australian federal government. Pulford inferred that just because Novak Djokovic successfully received an exemption doesn't ensure his visa to enter Australia will be approved.

"We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors," Jaala Pulford added.

Reports suggest Novak Djokovic applied for entry into Australia with the "wrong type of visa"

A Victorian political reporter named Paul Sakkal then quote-tweeted Pulford's main tweet, alleging that Novak Djokovic had already arrived in Melbourne. The reporter added that the Victorian government was reportedly asked to support the Serb's visa at the behest of the Australian Border Force, which they promptly rejected.

"Djokovic landed about 30 mins ago. Federal officials realised hours before his visa application was erroneous. Border Force asked Vic authorities to support visa, which was rejected. BF has discretion to allow entry, but his pathway in is uncertain," Paul Sakkal wrote.

It is also being reported that Djokovic's team may have submitted the "wrong type of visa" prior to flying to Melbourne. However, it is pertinent to note that the Serb's entry has not been rejected yet.

Australian media reported that Djokovic will be allowed off the plane and into Melbourne.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala