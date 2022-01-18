Roger Federer is back in training, plans to start playing practice sets soon: Reports

Reliable Swiss reporter Arnaud Cerutti of RTS has reported that Roger Federer has resumed training and aims to start playing practice sets soon.

Federer has been out of action since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. He aggravated his existing knee condition -- for which he underwent two surgeries in 2020 -- during last year's grasscourt season.

The 20-time Major champion went under the knife for a third time in August last year and, soon after, confirmed his withdrawal from the 2022 Australian Open. Federer also claimed he did not have much of a chance of regaining full fitness in time for the 2022 edition of Wimbledon.

But as per Cerutti's reports, the 40-year-old is keen to return "as soon as possible" to give himself one last shot at winning the Championships. The report also mentioned that the Swiss was training in Dubai until last week.

"Far from this Australian Open, rumors say that Roger Federer was training last week in Dubai and was waiting to see with his team if he would finally be able to start playing practice sets," the report mentioned. "As a reminder, the former world No. 1, 40 years old, hopes to make a last lap at Wimbledon as soon as possible."

Given Cerutti's reliability regarding Swiss tennis, the reports are likely to be true. But it remains to be seen if Federer will fully recover after undergoing three surgeries on a single joint, especially at his age.

The Swiss legend was initially slated to return to training in March or April. It now seems that the former World No. 1 is well ahead of schedule, which should come as music to the ears of his fans.

"The truth is, I'd be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon" - Roger Federer in November 2021

Roger Federer spoke at length about his future in an interview with the Tribune de Geneve last year. While confirming his absence from the Australian Open, the 20-time Major champion also cast doubt on his Wimbledon participation.

"The truth is, I'd be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon as well as to say that Australia does not even come into account," the Swiss said.

The Swiss also expressed his desire to retire on his own terms and not due to health issues.

“My ambition is to see what I'm capable of one last time," he continued. "I also wish I could say goodbye in my own way and on a tennis court. That's why I give my all in my rehabilitation."

While stressing that he would not be too disappointed if he never made a Slam final again, the eight-time Wimbledon champion acknowledged that reaching such a stage was the "ultimate dream."

"Then let's be clear, my life is not going to collapse if I don't play a Grand Slam final again," he added. "But it would be the ultimate dream to go back. And in fact, I still believe in it. I believe in these kinds of miracles.”

