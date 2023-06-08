"Response to endless criticism of women's tennis" - Tennis fans rejoice as Karolina Muchova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach French Open final

Karolina Muchova stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set battle on Thursday to reach the 2023 French Open final. The Czech defeated the Belarusian 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 in what can only be described as the most thrilling women's singles match of the tournament so far.
Muchova, a former member of the top 20 who is currently the World No.43, saved a match point after trailing 5-2 in the third set before defeating the reigning Australian Open champion. In the process, she recorded her best ever performance at a Grand Slam tournament.
The 26-year-old leveled her head-to-head with Sabalenka with a 3-hour and 13-minute victory, which finds itself among the 20 longest matches of the 2023 season.
Tennis fans were taken aback by the incident and took to Twitter to express their feelings. One user stated that they are still struggling to process Muchova's victory, and wrote:
"Karolina Muchova is a Grand Slam finalist! I’m struggling to process how it happened, but here’s what happened: She’s the first player this year to beat Aryna Sabalenka at a slam, saving a MP & coming back from 2-5 down in the decider to win an epic 7-6, 6-7, 7-5. Wow wow wow."
Another user stated that this match was a firm response to the constant criticism leveled at the women's matches' three-set format.
"Please stick a pin in this match and mark it 'response to endless criticism of Women's tennis and the 3 set format'. 3 hours of world class sport," the user tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from fans to Karolina Muchova reaching the French Open title bout:
"I’m just trying to play my game; we work on it and I’m glad it worked so well" - Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova asserted in her on-court interview that her secret to success was keeping herself grounded despite people praising her incredible game.
"I’ve heard people tell me [my game is incredible]. I don’t want to hear it or get it into my head too much and become cocky. I’m just trying to play my game; we work on it and I’m glad it worked so well," she said.
Muchova added:
"Look around. It’s easy [to stay composed and motivated] in this beautiful stadium with so many people watching. It goes nicely with everyone. I hear my name and people cheering for me when I go for my towel. It’s an incredible feeling."
The Czech will now lock horns with the winner of the second semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.