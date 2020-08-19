Novak Djokovic's status as the top contender for the US Open has only been reinforced after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal and Roger Federer's absence due to injury. The Serb goes into the tournament as the only player on the men's draw to have won a Grand Slam title since 2016, and will surely fancy his chances of lifting a fourth US Open trophy.

In that context, Jannik Sinner's coach Riccardo Piatti recently talked about how the unique conditions this year could affect Novak Djokovic and the other top players.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Berrettini are behind Thiem and Novak Djokovic in the US Open race: Piatti

Novak Djokovic (L) and Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Australian Open

When Piatti was asked about whether the US Open will be treated differently by the players, he mentioned that there's only one element missing - which would be an issue mainly for the experienced players.

"Maybe there will be a problem for those players who will have to get used to different situations than usual, such as the absence of the public," the Italian coach said. "For someone like Sinner it won't change much but for someone like Novak Djokovic, accustomed to the crowded central court crowd, not feeling that atmosphere and living among so many restrictions can be a bit heavy."

Piatti reiterated that he doesn't believe the break in tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic would adversely affect the top players at this level.

"At the level of the game, in my opinion, the break will not be noticed: I have seen many top players training in Monte-Carlo and they are all playing like crazy. They are not sub-level, on the contrary, they are more prepared than usual," asserted Piatti.

Piatti mentioned that he sees Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem as the out-and-out favourites for the US Open, but added there are a few players just behind them in the race for the title.

"Behind them there may be Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Berrettini," said Piatti. "Medvedev as soon as the pandemic broke out, he rented a villa with a tennis court and started training like crazy. It started strong too soon and after a while it broke out: a pandemic you never know how long it lasts."

"Tsitsipas is definitely another contender. Matteo Berrettini can do very well because the experience of having made the semifinal last year will help him for sure. He knows what he has to do to be able to play well there," concluded the Italian.