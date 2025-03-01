Retired Angelique Kerber makes major career decision weeks after announcing second pregnancy

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will assume a different role in 2025. The German was announced as the sporting director of the Bad Homburg Open, a WTA 500 event. Kerber announced her retirement from the sport last year after the Paris Olympics.

Ad

The Bad Homburg Open is a relatively new event in its fifth year in 2025. It was part of the WTA 250 series and began in 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Kerber won the title in the inaugural edition in 2021, beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Last year, the event's status was upgraded from WTA 250 to WTA 500.

Angelique Kerber is expected to assume a dual leadership role with her manager Aljoscha Thorn at the tournament. Taking on the role, the three-time Major champion said that assuming the role was a dream project for her and she was in a unique position to understand player needs, having been one for many years.

Ad

Trending

"The tournament was a project of the heart for me from the outset,".....I know what the players need. Some work will be awaiting me," Kerber said (via wtatennis.com).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement comes weeks after Kerber announced her second pregnancy. She posted on her social media, announcing her pregnancy along with her 2-year-old daughter Liana.

Angelique Kerber was at her best on the grass

In Picture: Angelique Kerber (Getty)

Among the three surfaces, Angelique Kerber's best performance came on grass. The German had a 71 percent win ratio on the surface. She reached two Wimbledon finals in 2016 and 2018.

Ad

She contested both Wimbledon finals against Serena Williams. While the American triumphed in 2016 7-5, 6-3, Kerber won the 2018 encounter 6-3, 6-3 to lift her third Major title.

2016 was a landmark year in Kerber's career. She had an overall 63-18 record that season and reached eight finals, including three of the four Majors. Kerber won the Australian Open and the US Open and finished the year as the World No. 1.

Kerber had a great record while playing for the country as well. She reached the final at the Rio Olympics, falling short against Monica Puig. The German star also led the country to the finals of the 2014 Billie Jean King Cup (known as the Fed Cup at the time), losing to the Czech Republic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback