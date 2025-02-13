  • home icon
  • Angelique Kerber announces 2nd pregnancy in unique fashion ft. daughter Liana

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 13, 2025 13:58 GMT
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Angelique Kerber of Germany during Media Day ahead of the Berlin Ladies Open 2024 on June 16, 2024 in Berlin, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Angelique Kerber delighted her fans with exciting news—she’s expecting her second child! She shared the announcement in a heartfelt way, with her daughter Liana by her side.

Kerber announced her first pregnancy in 2022 with her partner, Franco Bianco, which led to a long break from tennis. The couple welcomed their daughter, Liana, in February 2023, and the German took nearly a year off before making her comeback in January 2024.

She made her return at the United Cup, representing Team Germany alongside Alexander Zverev and others. The team went on to win the tournament. However, after competing at the Paris Olympics—where she reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual gold medalist Zheng Qinwen—she hung up her racket.

Angelique Kerber has now shared a heartwarming update about her personal life, announcing that she is expecting her second child. She took to Instagram to break the news, posting a sweet photo of herself with her daughter, Liana, who hugged her as she smiled with joy.

"Counting down the days for someone special to arrive in our family," the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
