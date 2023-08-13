"Retirement is on the horizon and you better find a new job"- Andrea Petkovic jokes about Rafael Nadal being linked to Real Madrid presidency

Andrea Petkovic spoke about Rafael Nadal being linked to Real Madrid's presidency in a recent interview, joking that it was good for the Spaniard to have a job offer on the horizon as he reaches the twilight of his career.

A former World No. 9 on the WTA Tour, Petkovic shared her perspective on the prospect of Nadal, a dedicated Real Madrid fan, taking over the "white throne" from Florentino Perez soon, if reports emerging from Spain are to be believed.

Speaking on Tennis Channel Live, Andrea Petkovic opined that Rafael Nadal's capabilities aligned with the duties of a president, having seen the way he conducted himself on and off the court during his illustrious tennis career.

"First of all, what do you have to do as a president? You represent, which Rafael can represent, you go to a few press conferences and he can do that. If you have to keep up a ball, he can do that too, so why not?" Petkovic said.

Petkovic pointed out that despite her reluctance to consider it, Rafael Nadal's retirement seems to be drawing nearer. She, therefore, jokingly advised the 22-time Grand Slam champion to proactively explore new job opportunities in preparation for this eventuality.

"I don't want to think of it but soon retirement is on the horizon and you better find a new job, Rafa," Petkovic said.

Who did Rafael Nadal choose between former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi?

Rafael Nadal indicating at Wimbledon 2022

During his vacation and while recuperating from the hip injury that has kept him out nearly all season, the 37-year-old encountered a group of fans and kindly posed for a photograph with them. However, an unforeseen question caught him off guard: he was asked to weigh in on the perennial debate – Messi or Ronaldo?

In a skillful and diplomatic manner, Nadal offered his response, favoring Messi in the ongoing GOAT debate. However, he cleverly injected a touch of humor by playfully alluding to his unwavering support for Real Madrid

"Messi, but I am a Real Madrid fan," Nadal said.

During a press conference held at his tennis academy in Mallorca in May, Nadal revealed his decision to prolong his hiatus from the sport, aiming to prioritize his recovery and subsequently make a return for the upcoming season. He also strongly hinted that 2024 could be his final year as a tennis professional, barring any major last-minute developments.

“probably is going to be my last year in the professional tour, that's my idea, even that, I can’t say that 100 percent it’s going to be like this because you never know what is going to happen, but my idea and motivation is to try to enjoy and to try to say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me in my tennis career,” Nadal said.

