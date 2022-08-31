"Retiring is much tougher than losing; when you retire you can't compete; the feeling is much worse than losing" - Rafael Nadal after reaching US Open 2R

After opening his campaign at the US Open with a win, Rafael Nadal said that retiring from a match is tougher than losing, as a player cannot compete when he retires.

Nadal, 36, opened his bid for a record-equalling fifth title at Flushing Meadows by seeing off wildcard Rinky Hijikata of Australia in four sets. The Spaniard has now won 19 of his last 20 matches in New York and is 20-0 in Majors this year. Nadal won the Australian Open and Roland Garros titles this year and reached the Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing because of an abdominal tear.

On being asked how he feels having not lost a match in the Majors this year, Nadal said in his press conference that he didn't win all three Slams. He added that he would much rather lose a match than retire midway, as he likes to give himself a chance to compete.

"Well, yeah, I didn't lose a match, but I didn't win all three," said Nadal. "So ... In some way, yeah, was even tougher. Retiring is, in my opinion, much tougher than lose. That's the thing, no? The sports is about winning or losing, not about retiring. When you retire, you can't compete. The feeling is much worse than losing a match, no?"

Nadal will now take on Italian Fabio Fognini in a blockbuster clash for a place in the third round. In the pair's only meeting in New York, the second seed squandered a two-set lead in his loss to Fognini in the third round in 2015.

"I'm having an amazing year in terms of results" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal exults after beating Hijikata.

Rafael Nadal has had a fabulous campaign this year despite being plagued by injuries, improving to 36-4 on the season following his win over Hijikata.

The legendary left-hander has lifted titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open, Acapulco and Roland Garros. After fracturing his rib at Indian Wells - where Taylor Fritz beat him in the final to end his perfect 20-0 start to the season - Nadal made a belated start to his claycourt campaign.

Following early exits in Madrid and Rome - where he was beset by a foot issue - the Spaniard won a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. At his next stop - playing on grass for the first time in three years - Nadal made a run to the last four. However, he suffered an abdominal tear in his quarterfinal win over Fritz, forcing him to take a six-week break.

Rafael Nadal returned to action in Cincinnati two weeks ago - where he lost in the opening round - before winning his US Open opener against Hijikata.

Nadal reflected on his injury-plagued yet 'amazing' season.

"In some way it's (injuries) part of my tennis career, too," he said. "In the other hand, of course I'm having an amazing year in terms of results, but at the same time a tough year because I went through the foot, the rib, stress fracture on the rib, then the tear in the abdominal."

"A lot of things going on during the last six months and a half, seven months. At the same time we coming back from a tough period of time," he added.

Rafael Nadal is looking to become the oldest men's singles winner in New York in the Open Era.

