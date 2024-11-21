"Revenge coming for all those losses" - Rafael Nadal receives golf challenge from Mardy Fish after retirement as American seeks redemption in rivalry

Rafael Nadal recently received a golf challenge from Mardy Fish following his retirement from tennis. The American hilariously proposed the challenge as a way to seek redemption for the numerous losses he had suffered at the hands of the Spaniard on the tennis court.

Nadal bid farewell to tennis after competing in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Spain faced the Netherlands in the last-eight tie, and the former World No.1 played a singles match against Botic van de Zandshulp but was defeated 4-6, 4-6.

Spain's hopes of advancing to the semifinals and the 22-time Grand Slam champion continuing to play were dashed when they lost to the Netherlands 2-1.

Following Spain's loss, which ultimately led to Rafael Nadal's retirement, many tennis players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and others, as well as athletes from various sports, came together to honor the Spaniard

Mardy Fish also took to social media to wish the 38-year-old well in his retirement and stated that he would see him on the golf course next. Fish playfully mentioned that he would seek revenge for his losses to the former World No.1 on the tennis court by defeating him on the golf course.

“Rafa, see you on the golf course buddy. Revenge comin for all those losses on the tennis court… #VamosRafa @RafaelNadal," Fish posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A look into Rafael Nadal's head-to-head record against Mardy Fish

Davis Cup Finals 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Rafael Nadal and Mardy Fish have faced each other nine times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in eight of those matches, leaving the American with only one win.

Fish's lone triumph came in the quarterfinals of the 2011 Cincinnati Open, where he defeated the former World No.1 with a score of 6-3, 6-4. However, Fish was unable to maintain his momentum in the tournament and lost to the eventual champion, Andy Murray, with a score of 3-6, 6-7 (8) in the semifinals.

Nadal and Fish have faced each other three times on the Grand Slam stage throughout their careers. Their first encounter in a Grand Slam match took place in the first round of the 2007 Wimbledon Championships, which the Spaniard won 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3. Despite this victory, he fell short in the final, losing 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2, 2-6 to the four-time defending champion, Roger Federer.

Their second Grand Slam meeting occurred in the quarterfinals of the 2008 US Open, where the Spaniard emerged victorious with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Their final Grand Slam match took place in the quarterfinals of the 2011 Wimbledon Championships, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion securing a win with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. He then went on to finish as the runner-up that year, losing 4-6, 1-6, 6-1, 3-6 to Novak Djokovic in the final.

The last encounter between Rafael Nadal and Mardy Fish on the tour was in the round-robin stage of the 2011 ATP Finals, where the former emerged victorious with a score of 6–2, 3–6, 7–6(3).

