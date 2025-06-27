Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently expressed his views on how the inclusion of robotics in day-to-day life would give people more time to focus on other tasks. The multimillionaire businessman also claimed that the rich will likely avail themselves of the hi-tech services before the rest of the civilization.

Ohanian co-founded Reddit and currently works as a venture capitalist, has been a staunch supporter of technological advancement. The 42-year-old has also spoken on multiple occasions about the influence that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on modern life.

Earlier on Thursday (June 26), Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, spoke in depth about how advanced robotics will eventually make day-to-day chores like dusting and cleaning much easier on his X handle.

"I personally don't think robotic barbers are coming anytime soon. Probably more day to day robotics will be here in the next two, three years for chores around your house. I think your Roomba is going to look prehistoric by comparison as we get really good at having robots to a lot of sort of tidying type of work..." Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said in the latest video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

When one of Ohanian's followers wondered in the replies whether the concept of robotic cleaners would only be available to the rich, the $150 million-worth businessman (via Celebrity Net Worth) cited the example of washing machines to claim that the above technology will become more affordable and accessible once it's on the market.

"Rich will subsidize the first versions and like all tech price will plummet with time. See washing machines," Ohanian added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: "Robots in the house are gonna play a big role"

During his video, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, further insisted that homemakers will have a lot more free time with advanced robotics in daily home appliances.

"Basically give housewives a ton more time to do other stuff. Robots, I think in the house are gonna play a big role," Alexis Ohanian said in his video on X. "They're going to do a lot of stuff around that people generally don't enjoy doing so that's exciting."

In one of his previous posts on X, Ohanian admitted that being well-versed with AI technology will be a valuable skill for humans.

"And learning to speak to an AI will be as important as learning to speak to other humans... wild," he wrote on X earlier this week.

If his social media activity is anything to go by, Alexis Ohanian is very welcoming of the next age of technology, be it high-end robotics or AI.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

