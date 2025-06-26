Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about rethinking daughters Olympia & Adira's education priorities due to AI's 'wild' rise

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently opened up about how he is rethinking certain educational priorities for their daughters Olympia and Adira. The Reddit co-founder shared his thoughts about the wild rise of AI and how they will impact certain skills in the near future.

Williams and Ohanian have been together since 2015. The duo share two children together and have been consistently open about their parenting journeys. Ohanian, who is a tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Reddit in 2005, also often shares his thoughts about raising kids in the modern age, where parents and kids alike are constantly surrounded by new technology.

Most recently, Alexis Ohanian reflected on the impact of UX, and how it has made reading and speaking the most efficient ways to exchange information and texts. Reacting to this, the American shared that he now found himself focused on ensuring his daughters can ‘read well and speak well’, writing on X,

“And suddenly I'm more interested in making sure my kids read well and speak well. "Reading & Speaking" seems more important in the age of intelligence than ‘Reading & Writing’.”

In a separate post, he highlighted the importance of of being able to speak to AI, writing,

“And learning to speak to an AI will be as important as learning to speak to other humans... wild.”

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares why their daughters aren't allowed on social media

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in Rome in 2015. After a whirlwind romance that took the tennis world by storm, the duo got married in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, that same year. Williams called time on her playing career in 2022, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira, a few months later.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian revealed that the duo didn't allow their kids to use social media. Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, the Reddit co-founder shared that staying away from social media could help kids build better relationships, saying,

“I'm not surprised by seeing a lot of governments now moving to ban social media use for pre-teens and teens. If everyone agrees to not be on social media you don't create that peer pressure, you don't have that spectre of fomo. And I think our kids, especially our daughters, end up having much healthier relationships.”

While Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian don't allow their children on social media, the couple often share glimpses of their everyday life with their daughters with fans.

