"You'd have been burned as a witch" - Serena Williams' husband sends strongly worded message to defend recreating late mother's memory amid criticism

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has plenty to say regarding the use of artificial intelligence to bring back to life unforgettable memories.
The successful executive used an artifical intelligence software to create a video using an image of himself and his late mother. In the short video, a younger version of Ohanian hugged the artificial version of his deceased parent.
Alexis Ohanian is thrilled at the possibility of artificial intelligence allowing people to explore their memories in an entirely different way. He compares that to magic and is ready to see where the invention leads humanity to.
"I genuinely don’t understand why you wouldn’t use AI for this. Few hundred years ago, you’d have been burned as a witch for even having the video recordings." - Alexis Ohanian on X.
The statement by Alexis Ohanian comes after criticism regarding the use of artificial intelligence for creating fake memories or emotional attachment. TIME Magazine argued that individuals using artificial intelligence consistently underperform in neural, linguistic and behavioral levels, based on a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Nevertheless, Alexis Ohanian believes the technology is useful, as he used the software to create new memories of a deceased relative. Internet users warned the co-founder of Reddit about the effect the video could have on his mental health. But Ohanian continues to deffend the use of artifical intelligence when it comes to aiding grieving people.
Serena Williams' comments on gender equality
While Alexis Ohanian comments on the different ways of artifical intelligence use, his wife tackled a different issue on the internet.
Serena Williams reckons women and men should be paid equally across major sports as the retired WTA legend continues to voice her concerns regarding the way women are treated in the sports industry.
