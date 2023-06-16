Richard Gasquet becomes the 4th active player to reach 600 career wins, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray

Richard Gasquet achieved a remarkable milestone in his career, becoming the fourth active player to reach 600 career wins. This puts him in the esteemed company of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

On Thursday, Gasquet secured his 600th career win in Boss Open in Stuttgart. The Frenchman defeated top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(8), 2-6, 7-5.

Richard Gasquet secured a hard-fought victory against Tsitsipas, requiring five match points in the final game to ultimately clinch the win with his second break of the match. He cleverly used angles to his benefit and changed his directions repeatedly to baffle Tsitsipas.

Gasquet's dominant serve saw him win an impressive 81 percent of his first-serve points and lose serve just once outside of a one-sided middle set.

Richard Gasquet is currently the sole active player who has reached the 600-win milestone, trailing behind Rafael Nadal (1068), Novak Djokovic (1058), and Andy Murray (725).

Only 28 players in the history of the ATP Tour have achieved this impressive feat, with Gasquet being the first Frenchman to join this exclusive club.

Tennis TV @TennisTV ‍ Gasquet joins a VERY exclusive list on 600+ wins Gasquet joins a VERY exclusive list on 600+ wins 😮‍💨 https://t.co/ksNfBMF7Bm

"It means a lot, it's incredible" - Richard Gasquet on achieving 600 career wins milestone

Richard Gasquet at the BNP Paribas Masters

Following his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Boss Open, Richard Gasquet gave his thoughts on achieving his 600th career win.

The former World No. 7 expressed that this milestone holds significant meaning for him. He went on to disclose that he had been aware of his 500-plus win count at the beginning of the year, but surpassing 600 wins was an indescribable feeling.

"It means a lot. It's incredible," Gasquet said while speaking with ATPTour.com. "You don't think it will happen, this number in my career. Of course I played 20 years, but you have to win many matches. I knew I was at 500-something at the start of the year. It's incredible for me to reach 600 matches."

Gasquet made a sarcastic remark when comparing himself to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. He humorously stated that he was undoubtedly the weakest player on that list to achieve this particular milestone.

"Of course I'm the worst by far!" Gasquet joked. "The worst player by far to reach this milestone. But it's great. I wanted it a lot. It took five years to reach it. It's a lot. In five years more I'll be 42. It will be a little bit too much. I actually did [want to get to 600]. Not so many players did it, so it's a great thing for me."

The win marks the Frenchman's 36th win against top 10 opponents (36-113) and his 11th against the top five (11-62). It is also his first top-10 win since he beat Daniil Medvedev last May in Geneva.

