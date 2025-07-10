"Ridiculous and embarrassing" - Fans shocked by Aryna Sabalenka's 'nasty' screaming and grunting vs Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon SF thriller

Aryna Sabalenka's 'nasty screaming' garnered shocking reactions from fans as they were baffled by the loudness of the grunts during her semifinals clash at Wimbledon against Amanda Anisimova. The match ended in a victory for Anisimova as she became the first American after Serena Williams to qualify for the finals of the tournament.

Ad

During the second set of the match, some fans even noticed the American attempting to reply to Sabalenka by making grunts. This annoyed the Belarusian as she tried to grunt even louder, going back and forth on this with her opponent.

The nail-biting encounter had moments of strength and weakness from both players. Sabalenka held her ground on strong returns, while Anisimova glided on grass, challenging her opponent's strengths. However, the 23-year-old stuck through with determination and secured a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win against the World No. 1.

Ad

Trending

However, the grunts bothered the fans as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disgust at the situation. Many highlighted how Sabalenka's reaction towards Anisimova's grunts was hypocritical, and some entirely condemned the need for excessive grunting.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Listening to #sabalenka at #Wimbledon2025 scream grunt groan is ridiculous and embarrassing! Show some class," posted a fan.

"Sabalenka not liking Anisimova's screams and hindrance grunt LMAO turn tables," wrote one.

Ad

"One element of this match I'm loving is both players trying to one-up each other by screaming after they hit a winner," stated another.

"The way Sabalenka gave Amanda some nasty look just because she made noise and then extended her own grunts... How childish," wrote a fan in fury.

"Sabalenka’s screaming and grunting is on another level to what we’ve ever seen in the women’s game. Zero need for it," opined another.

Ad

"When Amanda **started** screaming when the ball was almost to Aryna, I laughed to hard," added another.

Amanda Anisimova talks about Aryna Sabalenka after Wimbledon win

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova embrace at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova accepted that Aryna Sabalenka challenged her immensely throughout the match as she secured a win over her to qualify for the finals of Wimbledon. The American maintains her head-to-head lead against the Belarusian 5-3, even after facing losses against her in their last three clashes.

Ad

During the on-court interview, she praised Sabalenka for pushing her to her limits and said:

“Aryna is such a tough competitor. I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out. She’s an inspiration to me and so many other people.”

This is the third time that Aryna Sabalenka was knocked out of the tournament at the semifinals stage, with her last two being in 2021 and 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More