Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka advanced to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 after defeating Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round.

The issue with this match was that it began at midnight local time on Sunday and ended at 2:20 am on Monday. The match was played on Rod Laver Arena, but the scheduling problem could have been easily avoided because there were other courts that were free, and the Belarusian former World No. 1's match could have been played right after Iga Swiatek's match against Elena Rybakina on Margaret Court Arena.

In view of this, tennis fans were outraged as they took to Twitter to criticize the Australian Open for its scheduling. Pam Shriver, a former tennis player, expressed her dissatisfaction that a women's singles match started so late.

"I am sad for women’s singles to start this late," Shriver wrote.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🤬 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova voiced her opinion on this as well, saying no other sport starts this late and it's difficult for winning players because they can't take a day off after playing so late.

"Do you know any other sport that starts this late? The ball kids can take the day off. The winning player can’t," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @Denton79 @PHShriver Do you know any other sport that starts this late? The ball kids can take the day off. The winning player can’t. Really lousy logic by you… @Denton79 @PHShriver Do you know any other sport that starts this late? The ball kids can take the day off. The winning player can’t. Really lousy logic by you…

Another user commented that not only are women tennis players treated unfairly, but no one watches their matches due to the "terrible scheduling."

"I was one of vast majority of those on Rod Laver Arena, who having watched a great 5 setter finish around 11.00pm, decided not to stay and watch Azarenka v Zhu. Not only are the women treated unfairly with terrible scheduling after men’s match in night session, no one watches it," the user tweeted.

Jon Terry @jon_p_terry Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🤬 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡 I was one of vast majority of those on Rod Laver Arena, who having watched a great 5 setter finish around 11.00pm, decided not to stay and watch Azarenka v Zhu. Not only are the women treated unfairly with terrible scheduling after men’s match in night session, no one watches it twitter.com/phshriver/stat… I was one of vast majority of those on Rod Laver Arena, who having watched a great 5 setter finish around 11.00pm, decided not to stay and watch Azarenka v Zhu. Not only are the women treated unfairly with terrible scheduling after men’s match in night session, no one watches it twitter.com/phshriver/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Ben @BenTheBettor Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🤬 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡 Starting a match at close to midnight local time when they could’ve instead just moved the match to Margaret Court Arena or another show court to avoid all of this. twitter.com/phshriver/stat… Starting a match at close to midnight local time when they could’ve instead just moved the match to Margaret Court Arena or another show court to avoid all of this. twitter.com/phshriver/stat…

Simon Cambers @scambers73 Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🤬 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬 I am sad for women’s singles to start this late. 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡 I can't believe they didn't move it to Margaret Court Arena or another show court twitter.com/PHShriver/stat… I can't believe they didn't move it to Margaret Court Arena or another show court twitter.com/PHShriver/stat…

Caitlin @caitlin_thomps @PHShriver @TunedIntoTennis Three empty stadiums sitting right next to it. Profits > players @PHShriver @TunedIntoTennis Three empty stadiums sitting right next to it. Profits > players

Paul Spence @Spencey1984 @PHShriver It’s absolutely ridiculous…Being the positive person I am the only grain of positivity I can find is that it’s on at prime time in China so is hopefully good for Zhu’s profile at home? @PHShriver It’s absolutely ridiculous…Being the positive person I am the only grain of positivity I can find is that it’s on at prime time in China so is hopefully good for Zhu’s profile at home?

Ash @ash_saha79 @PHShriver Especially when they could have scheduled 2 Womens evening matches on MCA at the same time @PHShriver Especially when they could have scheduled 2 Womens evening matches on MCA at the same time

Wendy @FritzyMcFritz @PHShriver It's ridiculous. Tiley won't have any criticism of the scheduling though. @PHShriver It's ridiculous. Tiley won't have any criticism of the scheduling though.

Cindy Barnes @BarnesCindylou @PHShriver I don't recall any other majors this late like this.Craig Tiley has to fix this. It's so wrong. Start these matches at 10 am. Like who bought tickets to a match beginning this late! Murray & Martina been saying all week not good for anyone to be up this late! @PHShriver I don't recall any other majors this late like this.Craig Tiley has to fix this. It's so wrong. Start these matches at 10 am. Like who bought tickets to a match beginning this late! Murray & Martina been saying all week not good for anyone to be up this late!

Clare Brown Agami (I am my initials) @cba500 @PHShriver It's ridiculous to expect elite athletes to perform to their best this late, never mind expecting them to play well in their next match when they've effectively lost nearly one rest and recovery day. Must put their opponent at a huge advantage. Plus cumulative effect if several. @PHShriver It's ridiculous to expect elite athletes to perform to their best this late, never mind expecting them to play well in their next match when they've effectively lost nearly one rest and recovery day. Must put their opponent at a huge advantage. Plus cumulative effect if several.

BE-NE Tennis @BStolck @PHShriver Nobody should start this late! Men or woman, and I'm living in Europe do for me it would be more convenient. This is just inhumane @PHShriver Nobody should start this late! Men or woman, and I'm living in Europe do for me it would be more convenient. This is just inhumane

Ben @orca_chaser

How we expect supreme athletes to perform at midnight and beyond is just insane. @PHShriver Yep. It’s ridiculous. I have to work tomorrow. I can’t stay up to watch, as much as I want to. Heaps of others in the same boat.How we expect supreme athletes to perform at midnight and beyond is just insane. @PHShriver Yep. It’s ridiculous. I have to work tomorrow. I can’t stay up to watch, as much as I want to. Heaps of others in the same boat. How we expect supreme athletes to perform at midnight and beyond is just insane.

Lady84 @Lady8424 @PHShriver Any match, it's ridiculous. The ball boys and girls are kids makes no sense unless it's financial, tv? @PHShriver Any match, it's ridiculous. The ball boys and girls are kids makes no sense unless it's financial, tv?

Myles David @TunedIntoTennis That Azarenka match probably isn’t getting started until around midnight Melbourne time. Which is ridiculous for all parties involved. That Azarenka match probably isn’t getting started until around midnight Melbourne time. Which is ridiculous for all parties involved.

"The game is shifting, it's improving; Yeah, it's a challenge" - Victoria Azarenka on how the new generation inspires her to improve her game

Victoria Azarenka pictured on Day 7 of the 2023 Australian Open.

Following her third-round victory over American Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka stated in a press conference that tennis is changing owing to the influx of young players, adding that she looks up to the new generation to see how she can improve her game and adapt to the changes.

"I feel like there's so much inspiration around, girls, guys, there's so much talent around tennis. For me it's about looking at the new generation, how I can beat them because they're coming with a lot of power, a lot of fearlessness," Victoria Azarenka said.

"For me it's about looking at also new generation to see how I need to improve my game because the game is shifting, it's improving. Yeah, it's a challenge," she added.

Poll : 0 votes