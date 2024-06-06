Coco Gauff expressed her frustration and criticized the lack of a video replay system in tennis after losing to Iga Swiatek in the French Open semifinals. A controversial line call triggered The American's comments during the match.

On June 6, Gauff and Swiatek battled for a spot in the Roland-Garros final. Swiatek proved too strong for her younger opponent, winning 6-2, 6-4 to set up a clash against Jasmine Paolini in the championship match.

During her match against Swiatek, Gauff was left in tears after a controversial call by the chair umpire during the fourth game of the second set. Swiatek hit a serve that was initially called out, but the umpire overruled the decision.

Gauff missed the return and claimed she hit the ball only after the line call was made. However, the umpire disagreed. This led to an argument between the 20-year-old and the umpire, after which the crowd began booing.

After her heartbreaking exit from the Claycourt Slam, Coco Gauff attended a press conference and lamented the lack of a consistent video replay system in tennis. She expressed her frustration, stating that it "sucks" to know that her claim was right, only to be unfairly dismissed.

"I think tennis is the only sport where not only we don't have the VR system, but a lot of times the decisions are made by one person," Gauff said. "In other sports, there's usually multiple refs in making a decision. I know the US Open brought some of it last year, I believe. I know we used it in our doubles at one point. Yeah, I definitely think at this point it's almost ridiculous that we don't have it."

"Not also just speaking because that happened to me, but I just think every sport has it. Also, there are so many decisions that are made, and it sucks as a player to go back or online and you see that you were completely right, and it's, like, what does that give you in that moment?" she added.

The reigning US Open champion continued:

"I definitely think as a sport we have to evolve, and we have the technology. They're showing it on TV, so I don't get why the player can't see it."