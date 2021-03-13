"Right now he's a better player than me" - Jannik Sinner after losing to Daniil Medvedev in Marseille QF

Teenage sensation Jannik Sinner was handed a brutal reality check by Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the Marseille Open on Friday. Medvedev sent the Italian packing in just 75 minutes, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Given Jannik Sinner’s incredible talent and remarkable improvement over the last year, many had expected him to pose a tougher challenge to Daniil Medvedev. But that was not to be as the Russian outplayed him from start to finish, not giving him even a whiff of a chance throughout the match.

Speaking to the media after his loss, Jannik Sinner was refreshingly forthright in his assessment of the match. The teenager believes that Daniil Medvedev is a cut above him at the moment, and also that he is a more complete player.

"I think right now he’s the better player than me, honestly," Sinner said. "He’s consistent in every single shot: serve, forehand, backhand. It’s not easy playing against him."

Jannik Sinner doesn't believe he played as badly as the scoreline suggests, but he admitted he has a lot to learn and improve over the course of the season.

"I was not even playing that bad, honestly," Sinner said. "It was a good match from my side. Today I’ve seen I have to learn so, so many things. I have a long, long way and I’m looking forward tomorrow already to trying to improve. That’s my main goal of the season: trying to improve."

Daniil Medvedev also acknowledged that Jannik Sinner is still a work in progress, and that reaching the next level requires 'tough practice hours'. But the Russian believes Sinner has age on his side, as well as the talent to continue his upward climb.

Jannik Sinner, who is currently ranked No. 34 in the world, has seen a meteoric rise of around 300 spots over the last couple of years.

"Definitely tough practice hours, but I think from what I know from him he’s capable of doing it and already doing it," Daniil Medvedev said. "[It will take] some luck for sure and a lot of consistency. You need to start winning big titles to get higher."

"You can never say 100 percent who’s going to make it and who is not," the Russian added. "He definitely has the game to be at the top, but he’s still very young, so [he has] a lot of time in front of him, and let’s see if he manages to do it."

I cannot tell you when exactly I am on that level: Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is well-aware that it will be a while before he attains a similar level to that of players like Daniil Medvedev. The Italian claimed he understands that the process is neither quick nor easy, and that he is willing to improve his game 'day after day'.

"It takes time, it takes time," Sinner said. "I'm looking forward to taking this challenge to improve day after day and looking forward to getting better day after day, which for me is the most important thing. But I cannot tell you when exactly I am on that level. If [I could], everything would be too easy."