"Right now Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on French Open favorites

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the men to beat at the French Open later this month.

While Alcaraz won the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters during the ongoing clay swing, Djokovic clinched the Italian Open on Sunday, beating Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5).

The Greek was asked to pick his favorites for the French Open during his post-match press conference after losing to Djokovic. In response, he chose the Spaniard and the Serb.

"Right now Carlos Alcaraz. Too many names," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "Right now Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic. They both play great, great tennis. I would put them as favorites."

The Greek explained that he needs to fine-tune some aspects of his game before counting himself among the favorites in Paris.

"Right now I need to improve a few things in my game. I don't know if I'm going to get there, but I hope I do with my hard work by the time Roland Garros begins," he added. "I'd love myself to get around with these players and be there with them. But I will really need to put a bit more attention to detail in the next couple of weeks."

"Roland Garros is a marathon Grand Slam" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

During the media interaction, the Greek was further probed about his credentials amongst the favorites for the French Open.

He responded by explaining how Grand Slams are akin to a marathon which requires high amounts of mental and physical input from yourself, and even more so at the French Open, given the arduous nature of claycourt tennis.

"It's a marathon that I have to run. Roland Garros is a marathon Grand Slam. Every Grand Slam is a marathon Grand Slam, but specifically Roland Garros," Tsitsipas said. "It really takes the most out of you spiritually and physically when you're out on the court. Clay court has this ability to really squeeze every single part of you. You have to leave it, your all, out there."

Tsitsipas revealed that he intends to give his body some rest before embarking on his 2022 French Open campaign, where he aims to go on another deep run.

"I'm ready to get a few days of rest and start practicing again to get into that Roland Garros mindset," he added. "I enjoy playing in this city. I really hope my tennis allows me to go deep this year."

