Stan Wawrinka believes that the current Novak Djokovic is the best version of a tennis player in the history of the sport.

Swiss player Wawrinka was in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3. He took on Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round and emerged victorious 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

In his post-match press conference, Wawrinka was asked for his thoughts on the best version of a tennis player. Asked to pick between Rafael Nadal on clay, Djokovic in Australia, or Roger Federer in 2006, the 38-year-old was emphatic in his reply.

"Right now you just take Djokovic and that's enough. You have the best player right now," he said.

Wawrinka then explained that anyone with the best attributes of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic would be the "best-ever player" in tennis history.

"I need to think a bit, but of course if you take those three players and you mix a bit together you have the best-ever player to ever play this game. Because by themself they already have all the record from winning everything and being at the top for more than 15 years, so of course they are way in front everybody," he added.

Wawrinka, a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist and the oldest player remaining in either the men's or women's singles draw this year, will face either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Bernabe Zapata Miralles next.

Patrick McEnroe: "If you're putting together, the perfect player, technically, it's Novak Djokovic"

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2023.

Stan Wawrinka is not alone in seeing Novak Djokovic as the perfect tennis player. Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe has also stated the same earlier this year.

McEnroe, the 1989 French Open doubles champion, praised Novak Djokovic and stated that he has no discernible weakness in his game.

"It's a combination of his size, his eyes, his range and his impeccable technique. If you're putting together, the perfect player, technically, it's [Novak] Djokovic. There's no weakness for Djokovic," he said.

"He might have a bad day and might just miss because he's irritated or you might out-hit him like Wawrinka did a couple of times in big matches. You're gonna have to play well on any surface to beat him," he added.

Djokovic began his Wimbledon 2023 campaign in a confident fashion, defeating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) in the opening round. The four-time defending champion will face Jordan Thompson next.

If the 23-time Grand Slam champion manages to defend his grass Major title this year, he will equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles at SW19.

