"Right on" - Martina Navratilova joins Piers Morgan in advocating against Israel's targeting of refugee camps in Rafah amid Palestine war

Like millions across the world, Martina Navratilova has also raised her voice against Israel's military operations in Rafah's refugee camp. She expressed her support for the affected in Gaza by supporting renowned journalist Piers Morgan's stance against Israel's decision to target Rafah hours after Hamas launched missiles into Tel Aviv amid the Palestine War.

Israel and Palestine have been at odds over land for eternity. The tensions have taken millions of lives thus far with the latest killings of women and children at a refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip adding to the misery.

Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, launched a massive barrage of rockets into Tel Aviv on Sunday, May 26. In retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces carried out air strikes on Rafah claiming Hamas activity in the area.

British journalist Piers Morgan took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn Israel's advances into Rafah and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease them.

"The scenes from Rafah overnight are horrific. I’ve defended Israel’s right to defend itself after Oct7, but slaughtering so many innocent people as they cower in a refugee camp is indefensible. Stop this now @netanyahu," he wrote.

Morgan's statement invited a retort from US-based Jewish scholar and author Shmuley Boteach. Boteach lectured Morgan on Adolf Hitler and former UK President Winston Churchill's views about the Nazis. He stated:

"Respectfully, @piersmorgan you keep telling us you’ve upheld Israel’s right to defend itself, as if you’re doing us Jews some great favor. We don’t need your permission to stay alive any more than the British needed ours to defend themsleves against Hitler. Your sanctimoniousness and self-righteousness in expecting applause for allowing the Jews to not be slaughtered is off-putting and sanctimonious, to use classic British understatement.

"I will be the first to admit that you’ve tried to be unbiased since October 7th. But being “fair and balanced” in a war between good and extreme evil is hardly something to brag about. If you cannot see that there is no future for Western civilization if organizations like Hamas proliferate, then you have lost Churchill’s incredible moral clarity in confronting the Nazis."

At this, Piers Morgan reminded Boteach of how England handled the Irish Republican Army (IRA), writing:

"When the IRA were murdering people in England, we didn’t drop 2000lb bombs on Belfast because the terrorists were living among civilians."

Morgan's viewpoint received a nod from 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, who joined the Brit in advocating against Israel.

"Right on Piers," Martina Navratilova wrote.

"This needs to stop" - Martina Navratilova finds out about US-made ammunition "used" in Israel's airstrike on Rafah

Martina Navratilova. GETTY

Martina Navratilova recently found out that Israel used US-made ammunition while carrying out airstrikes on Rafah hours after the Hamas rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

A CNN journalist named Allegra Goodwin shared her organization's report claiming the explosives dropped on refugee camps in Rafah were made in the USA.

"NEW: US-made munitions were used in deadly Israeli airstrike on Rafah tent camp, @cnn analysis shows," Goodwin posted on X.

Martina Navratilova stumbled upon Allegra's post and condemned the development, writing:

"Yikes. This needs to stop. Like yesterday."

Israel's attack on Rafah has unfortunately killed 45 including women and children so far.