"Up there with Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un" - Martina Navratilova brands Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'evil' over controversial op-ed

Martina Navratilova has expressed her disdain for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, likening him unfavorably to former US President Donald Trump and the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu recently outlined the three conditions for achieving peace in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal titled 'Our Three Prerequisites for Peace.' The prerequisites entailed the destruction of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the deradicalization of the entire Palestinian society.

A reporter covering the Israel-Palestine conflict denounced Netanyahu's op-ed for neglecting to acknowledge President Joe Biden or the United States for lending their invaluable support during the violent conflict.

Martina Navratilova, who has not shied away from criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu, responded to the reporter and referred to Netanyahu as "evil," drawing parallels between him, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, and other such figures.

"Netanyahu is evil. Right up there with Trump, Kim Jong Un etc...," Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova: "Truth doesn’t work in politics, I speak my mind way too much"

Despite her political activism on social media, Martina Navratilova recently ruled out the idea of pursuing a career in politics. She attributed her decision to her outspoken nature, believing it wouldn't align well with the demands of a politician.

"I am. I’ve been asked many times. But I think truth doesn’t work in politics you know I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that," Martina Navratilova said on the On With Kara Swisher podcast.

"20 years ago, I wish I…, if I was 20 years younger I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really it’s just too nasty," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also opened up about her use of X (formerly Twitter) as the platform to share her political thoughts.

"Twitter [X] gives you the opportunity to speak your mind, without being censored. Because all the interviews that I've ever done, it was through the lens of that writer. And then they cut out half the stuff that I say. This is a chance to have no filter and no censorship," she added.

The 67-year-old disclosed that she joined the social media platform during her participation in Dancing with the Stars 14 back in 2012.

"I only got on Twitter when I was on Dancing with the Stars. They said, ‘Oh, you need to be on Twitter.’ And then I realized this is a great way to read the news and make a comment. That's how it started," she added.