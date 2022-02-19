Rio Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Matteo Berrettini vs (7) Carlos Alcaraz

Date: February 19 2022

Tournament: Rio Open.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor claycourt.

Prize money: $1,815,115.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Tennis TV

Matteo Berrettini vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Berrettini beat Alcaraz in a thrilling encounter at the Australian Open

Top seed Matteo Berrettini takes on seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open. Following a lukewarm ATP Cup, the Italian started the Australian Open with wins against Brandon Nakashima and Stefan Kozlov. He then overcame Alcaraz in a five-set thriller before beating Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the competition's quarterfinals.

Berrettini survived a scare against Gael Monfils in five sets to reach his third Grand Slam semifinal. Here, he lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets.

The 25-year-old entered the Rio Open as the top seed. He fought off Thiago Monteiro in three sets to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

The teenager entered the Rio Open as the seventh seed and beat compatriot Jaume Munar in the first set. Alcaraz then beat Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-6 (1) to reach the quarterfinals.

Rio Open / Fotojump Alcaraz avança!Carlos Alcarazvenceu Federico Delbonispor 6/4 7/6(1) e se garantiu nas quartas de final do #RioOpen Ele vai enfrentar Matteo Berrettini na disputa por uma vaga na semifinalRio Open / Fotojump Alcaraz avança! 👏🏻Carlos Alcaraz 🇪🇸 venceu Federico Delbonis 🇦🇷 por 6/4 7/6(1) e se garantiu nas quartas de final do #RioOpenEle vai enfrentar Matteo Berrettini na disputa por uma vaga na semifinal 🔥📷 Rio Open / Fotojump https://t.co/Ld0586bd7N

Matteo Berrettini vs Carlos Alcaraz head to head

Saturday's quarterfinal will be the third meeting between Alcaraz and Berrettini. The first clash between the two took place at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last year, with the Spaniard winning 6-1 6-7(2), 7-6 (5). Berrettini beat him in an exciting contest at the Australian Open last month, triumphing 6-2, 7-6(3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Matteo Berrettini vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Saturday's match promises to be as exciting as we have always seen when between Berrettini and Alcaraz.

The Spaniard may be ranked 23 places below his opponent, but he is a fine talent who has his best years ahead of him. Alcaraz will be looking to put pressure on Berrettini using his strong groundstrokes. The Spaniard's court coverage is outstanding, and this will come in handy in returning the Italian's powerful forehand shots.

Berrettini will no doubt be looking to serve plenty of aces and produce winners from his forehand. The match will be tightly contested, but in the end, Berrettini should be able to come out on top and reach the semifinals.

Prediction: Berrettini to win in three sets.

Edited by shilpa17.ram