Rio Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Luciano Darderi

Day 4 of the 2025 Rio Open (February 20) will feature four Round of 16 clashes in the men's singles competition. Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo and eighth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry will be in action among the seeded players.

Let's take a look at the matches scheduled to take place on Day 4 in Rio.

#4 Damir Dzumhur vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

In Picture: Damir Dzumhur (Getty)

One of the Round of 16 clashes at the 2025 Rio Open will feature Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia taking on Argentine lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Coming into Rio, Dzumhur lost both his matches in the season, against Aleksander Vukic at the Australian Open and Pedro Martinez at the Argentina Open. He got his first victory of the season when he won 6-3, 6-4 against Dusan Lajovic in the first round in Rio.

Like Dzumhur, Camilo Ugo Carabelli had no wins in 2025 when he entered the Rio Open. The Argentine lost to Tomas Barrios Vera in the qualifiers. However, as a lucky loser, the Argentine won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Pedro Martinez in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the players, neither of whom is in good form. However, being South American, Carabelli will enjoy the crowd support, which might give the Argentine the edge in the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Camilo Ugo Carabelli

#3 Jaume Munar vs Jaime Faria

In Picture: Jaume Munar (Getty)

Another match scheduled for Day 4 at the 2025 Rio Open will feature Jaume Munar taking on the young Portuguese Jaime Faria. 2025 has started well for Munar, who already reached two semifinals in Hong Kong (where he lost to Alexander Muller) and Dallas (where he lost to Casper Ruud). At Rio, he started his campaign with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 win over home favorite Thiago Seyboth Wild.

This is the second main draw appearance for Jaime Faria in 2025. The 21-year-old played at the Australian Open, where he lost in the second round against Novak Djokovic after winning a set against the 10-time champion. Despite losing against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Rio qualifiers, Faria entered the draw as a lucky loser and won 6-2, 7-5 against Tomas Barrios Vera in the first round.

This will be the first match between the two players, but Munar's form in 2025 will make the Spaniard the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jaume Munar

#2 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Alexandre Muller

In Picture: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Getty)

Eighth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry is scheduled to face Alexandre Muller on Day 4 of the 2025 Rio Open. Etcheverry's season has gotten off to an average start in 2025, as the Argentine has a 5-5 win/loss record so far, and has not won more than one match at any of the events he has played. In Rio, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (1) win against Corentin Moutet in the first round.

Alexandre Muller has won a title in 2025 already, with the Frenchman clinching the ATP 250 title in Hing Kong with a three-set win over Kei Nishikori in the final. After the win, he had two consecutive first-round exits in the next two events he played in. At the Rio Open, he started with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca.

These two players have not played each other previously, but since Muller won a title in 2025, he will be the slight favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Alexandre Muller

#1 Francisco Cerundolo vs Luciano Darderi

In Picture: Luciano Darderi (Getty)

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo will face Italy's Luciano Darderi in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Rio Open. Cerundolo is coming on the back of a final run in his home event in Buenos Aires. He defeated the top seed Alexander Zverev, in the quarterfinals in three sets. However, he lost to 18-year-old Joao Fonseca in the final. At Rio, the fourth seed began with a 7-6 (9), 6-0 win over Hugo Gaston in the first round.

Luciano Darderi did not win any match in 2025, coming into the Rio Open. The Italian had four first-round exits at the events he played at. In Rio, he got his first win of the season via retirement, as the Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien withdrew from the match in the second set.

These two players have played each other twice before, with the results being split between both. However, the last match was last week at the Argentina Open, which Cerundolo won 6-4, 6-4. This recent win and the fact that he is a top seed, make the Argentine the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Francisco Cerundolo

