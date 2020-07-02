Roberto Bautista Agut and Casper Ruud to play in Dominic Thiem's exhibition tourney

Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric were earlier invited to play in Dominic Thiem's tournament, but they have been replaced.

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown to concentrate on Thiem's 7.

Dominic Thiem's tournament will begin next week

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem will conduct an exhibition tournament titled 'Theim's 7' in Kitzbühel next week. The organizers had earlier invited Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric to participate in the event, but after they both tested positive for COVID-19, Thiem and Co had to hunt for substitutes.

As per tennisnet.com, Roberto Bautista Agut and youngster Casper Ruud will join Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Dennis Novak at the event now. Moreover, Germany's second-highest ranked singles player Jean-Lennard Struff will also be a part of the competition.

The 2020 Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem has been very active on the court after the COVID-19 break. He participated in the Generali Austrian Pro Series, Adria Tour and Ultimate Tennis Showdown, and now he will be busy in conducting his own tournament.

The Austrian player had emerged victorious the Belgrade leg of the Novak Djokovic-organized tourney and also seized the trophy at the Generali series. However, he has now pulled out of the inaugural UTS after participating in it last week.

Dominic Thiem says goodbye to the Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Dominic Thiem with the Adria Tour trophy in Belgrade

Dominic Thiem had continued his excellent form in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, sealing his position in the top 4 with three wins and one defeat. However, before the semifinals began, Thiem announced that he had to leave Nice as he had other commitments.

"I really enjoyed being in Nice. I am sad that I cannot continue, but I hope to return to this tournament and to this format in the future," the World No. 3 said.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist will now return to his home country and shift his focus to 'Thiem's 7.' The organizers have mentioned that 500 spectators will be permitted to watch the tournament live, with all the social distancing rules in place.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Casper Ruud set to feature in 'Thiem's 7'

Roberto Bautista Agut achieved a career high rank of 9 last November

Speaking of 'Thiem's 7,' Roberto Bautista Agut's presence will certainly help improve the level of competition in the tournament. The 32-year-old Spanish player is a former Wimbledon semifinalist and is ranked No. 12 in the world.

The upcoming Norwegian star Casper Ruud, meanwhile, will look to test his skills against the higher-ranked players. Ruud had made it to the semifinals of the Generali Open in Kitzbühel last year, so he is familiar with the venue. The 21-year-old had come into the limelight earlier this year at the ATP Cup 2020, where he defeated John Isner in a three-set match.

Ruud became the first player from his nation to win an ATP Tour title when he defeated Pedro Sousa in the final of the 2020 Argentina Open. He will face Dominic Thiem on the opening day of the tournament in Kitzbuhel.