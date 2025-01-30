Roberto Bautista Agut and wife Ana Bodi Tortosa welcome second baby boy, share adorable family photo with elder son

Roberto Bautista Agut and his wife Ana Bodi Tortosa welcomed their second child. The couple shared an adorable family photo, along with their elder son, on social media to announce the news.

Bautista Agut tied the knot with Tortosa on November 30, 2019. They gave birth to a boy also named Roberto, in September 2020. Five years later, the family now a member stronger, announced the birth of their second child.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, January 29, Bautista Agut shared the baby boy Lucas' picture, receiving the love of his "champion" mother and "best big brother."

"Lucas is here, and we've fallen in love again. Mom is a champion and Tito is the best big brother. I love you both so much," Bautista Agut wrote on X.

Bautista Agut has been going through a rough patch, as he is yet to register a win this season. With the birth of his new child, the former World No. 9 will be hopeful of a change in fortunes.

Roberto Bautista Agut's first child Roberto Jr. often accompanies him on the tour. The father-son duo has gifted fans with some memorable moments on the court. At the 2024 Mallorca Open, Roberto Jr. embraced his father after the match to celebrate the win and adorably interrupted his on-court interview.

"It's a new feeling, it's very nice" - Roberto Bautista Agut on parenting his first child

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2017 Mubadala World Tennis Championship (Source: Getty)

Roberto Bautista Agut reflected on parenting his first child Roberto Jr., stating that it was "the best thing" of his life. He looked back at the special moment with his son at the 2023 Adelaide International, emphasizing how much he cherished spending time with his family.

"It's a new feeling. It's very nice. I think it's the best thing of my life. When my family comes, I can enjoy them being with me. I remember him coming onto [the] court in Adelaide, it was a fun and nice moment for both of us," Bautista Agut said, via ATPTour.com.

Bautista Agut stated that any result on the court felt positively different with his family's presence.

"I think when you win, it's so nice to share the happiness with your family. Also when you lose, it helps me to think there are more things to life than only tennis, only a bad result. So in both parts, I think it's helpful for me to have them," he added.

Roberto Bautista Agut last played at the 2025 Australian Open. The Spaniard squared off against Denis Shapovalov in the opener. He claimed the first set before losing the next three, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-7(8), and faced an early exit.

