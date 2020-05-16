Roger Federer (left) and Andy Roddick have played each other 24 times on the professional circuit

Andy Roddick hilariously trashed the blonde hair that a young Roger Federer once sported - perhaps the only blemish for the Swiss in an otherwise flawless career. In true Roddick style, the former World No. 1 piled insult after insult on Federer's look, calling it 'dumb' and 'stupid'.

Roddick's sense of humor has always been one of his greatest qualities. The former US Open champion is consistently blunt and undiplomatic with his words, delighting the fans with his hilarious quips on trolls, opponents and even his own losses.

So when Roddick was asked by Tennis Channel commentators Brett Haber and Jimmy Arias to rate five bad hairstyles in men's tennis from best to worst, everyone expected a laugh riot. And that's exactly what they got.

The hairstyles included Andre Agassi's mullet, Andy Murray's mop, Goran Ivanisevic's topknot, Roger Federer's blonde hair and Roddick's own spikes. Roddick did not hesitate at all in calling out Roger Federer's look, and said it was absolutely unnecessary.

"I think that's a bad look for Roger," Roddick said. "He didn't need to do that. I had to do mine. I thought mine was coming off at that point."

Roger Federer's blonde days from the 90s

Federer had caught the blonde bug in his late teens, going peroxide towards the end of the 90s. In fact, the man himself poked fun at his teenage hairstyle preference in a recent Instagram post, saying that there are always 'better days ahead'.

Roddick on his part rated Federer's style as the worst of the five, and added that it was "stupid" of the 20-time Grand Slam champion to even think of trying out something like that.

"I want to go with Roger last. There is just no reason why he had to do something that stupid to his hair."

Mistakes of youth for Roger Federer

Andy Murray, who wore a messy mop while he was coming up the ranks, also got the Roddick treatment. Haber and Arias couldn't stop laughing at the 37-year-old's hilarious comment about Murray, but the Scot was eventually pardoned because of how young he was at the time.

"Murray at that point of his career, he looks pretty young. He probably couldn't afford a haircut at that point...It's forgivable."

While Roddick praised 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic's look and said the Croatian could carry it off well, Arias contradicted him and ranked Ivanisevic as the worst of the lot. The brilliant Roddick was immediately ready to counter that statement and defend his choice.

"Roger had to spend a lot of time to get a look that dumb and Goran just had to put a rubber band in his head," said Roddick.

Roddick, who has dealt with balding issues since his playing days, also said he would love to get back his old hairstyle, no matter how much criticism it used to attract.

"People were making fun of me. I would do terrible, terrible things to have that look back, right now," said Roddick about himself.

It's blonde Roger Federer vs blonde Dominic Thiem on Twitter

A very blonde Dominic Thiem back in 2015

Following Andy Roddick's denunciation of blonde Roger Federer, Tennis Channel asked its followers to choose who between Federer and Dominic Thiem did blonde better. The 2020 Australian Open runner-up had bleached his hair blonde in 2015, something that many fans disapproved of.

While the Austrian leads 5-2 in their head-to-head record on the court, it will be interesting to see who wins this battle of the blondes on social media!