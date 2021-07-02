Roger Federer after 2r win over Gasquet: "They are probably right that Novak Djokovic is the favorite for the entire tournament"

Roger Federer registered a comfortable 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-4 win over Richard Gasquet in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday. Federer will now play Cameron Norrie on Saturday, with a place in the second week of the tournament on the line.

After his win over Gasquet, Federer was posed an interesting question regarding the bookies' favorites at Wimbledon. Journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta first informed the Swiss that Djokovic vs Medvedev was the most likely final in the eyes of the bookmakers, followed by Djokovic vs Federer and then Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini.

Scanagatta then asked Roger Federer for his thoughts on why Matteo Berrettini was being considered a bigger favorite than Alexander Zverev. In response, Federer pointed out how winning Queen's would have automatically placed Berrettini high on the list of the English bookmakers.

"Whoever wins Queen's is always very high with that (bookmakers' odds)," Roger Federer said. "Plus he won Stuttgart two years ago, I believe. He had a decent Wimbledon a couple years ago."

The eight-time champion, however, insisted that Alexander Zverev remains a big threat on grass due to his serve. Roger Federer also put Daniil Medvedev in the mix, before adding his own name; the Swiss explained that his record at Wimbledon means the bookies always see him as one of the favorites.

"I feel like Zverev also should be higher (in the bookies' list) maybe because I've played him on grass before," Federer continued. "I know he can play very well on the grass, especially if he's clocking his serves. Medvedev, sorry, he's No. 2 in the world. It's normal that he should be up there, as well. Then me with my results here, they (bookies) always have to put me in somewhere."

Roger Federer then acknowledged that the bookies were not wrong in considering Novak Djokovic a firm favorite to make the finals and even win the tournament.

"But they probably are right about Djokovic making all those finals on the other side, that he's the favorite," Roger Federer said. "I don't know how to explain it to you. I don't care (about the bookmakers' odds), it doesn't matter (smiles). But they are probably right about Djokovic making all those finals on the other side, that he's the favorite in that section of the draw and for the entire tournament."

Roger Federer then shifted his focus to the match against Richard Gasquet, which many believe was the Swiss' best performance since his comeback. Federer himself admitted that he considers his win over Gasquet amongst his top three wins since returning to action.

"I thought it was a good match, I was actually very happy with my Evans match this year," Federer said. "The Cilic match in Paris was good for me too. I think this one is up there. I felt good physically, much more relaxed in many ways."

Cameron Norrie has improved as a player and is a good guy: Roger Federer

Cameron Norrie

Roger Federer will face home favorite Cameron Norrie in the third round on Saturday. This will be the first career meeting between the two, and some believe the Brit could upset Federer given his excellent recent form.

Federer on his part highlighted how Norrie has improved in recent months, to the extent that he is now comfortable on all surfaces. The Swiss also revealed he likes players like Norrie, who work on their game to get better on all surfaces.

"He has improved a lot this year," Roger Federer said. "He is playing very solid on all surfaces. Maybe it is true that clay is where he feels most comfortable, but I think he has worked a lot on his game. I love these types of players."

Federer also claimed he is happy when he gets to meet a new opponent, as he doesn't like to face the same players multiple times.

"I would not like to go back and continue meeting the same players and the same style of play," Federer added. "He's getting better. It's going to be a great game for everyone. Besides I have to say that Cameron is also a good guy."

