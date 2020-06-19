Roger Federer can't accept that Novak Djokovic is going to be better than him: Srdjan Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan had some harsh words for Roger Federer, who he believes is insecure and unsportsmanlike.

Srdjan also spoke about Federer's decision to play into his 40s, saying he should find more 'interesting things' to do.

Roger Federer pictured after losing to Novak Djokovic at Australian Open 2020

Roger Federer has amassed an unprecedented 20 Grand Slams, including a record eight Wimbledon titles, and has broken several records known throughout his career spanning more than two decades. But the father of one of his biggest rivals - Novak Djokovic - feels that the Swiss is insecure about his achievements.

Roger Federer never fails to dazzle the fans, whether it is with his tennis or with his personality. It is fair to say that the Swiss has been the greatest tennis player in the world for quite some time. However, his dominance over the tour started diminishing ever since Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic arrived on the scene, and according to Djokovic's father that is something that gnaws at Federer.

A few hours ago Srdjan Djokovic spoke on Sport Klub's show Spo(r)tlight, where he revealed what he thinks is the reason for the friction between his son and Roger Federer.

Roger Federer has animosity towards Novak Djokovic: Srdjan

Novak Djokovic (R)

Roger Federer recently made history by becoming the world's highest-paid athlete with earnings of $106.3 million. This was the first time a tennis player had ever been at the top of such a list, further solidifying Roger Federer's legacy in the sporting world.

But according to Novak Djokovic's father, all those riches and fame are not enough to keep Federer content.

Roger Federer is the first tennis player to reach No. 1 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world

"Since both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are breathing down his neck, he just can't accept the fact that they are gonna be better than him soon," Srdjan said.

"That is a reality of the results, and it will not be for long (that Federer is best)...he cultivates so much animosity towards Novak...But why is this happening with Federer, being the best and the most successful tennis player in the world?" he added.

Srdjan Djokovic also explained why his son has reigned at the top of the sport in recent years while Roger Federer has declined. Srdjan believes that Novak imbibed only the best qualities from his parents, and discarded the worst.

"Novak is a compilation of the best qualities of my wife and me. He took good for himself and the wrong remained with us."

Srdjan Djokovic questions why Roger Federer wants to play in his 40s

Roger Federer

While Srdjan Djokovic acknowledged the respect that Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have for one another, he singled out Federer's insistence to keep playing as something undesirable. Srdjan believes there is no reason for the Swiss to put his body through so much at an age where most tennis players are well into retirement.



"Go man, raise kids, do something else, go skiing, do something. Imagine that a 40-year-old man still plays tennis, when he can go home and do some more interesting things," Srdjan Djokovic said.

Roger Federer recently announced that he would miss the rest of 2020 tour season, due to a setback during post-surgery rehabilitation. This has come as a dampener to all his fans around the world, though the Swiss Maestro expressed hope that the decision to take the year off will bring him rich rewards - much the way it did after his 2016 knee surgery.